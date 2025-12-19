Innovating to address streaming abuse — and our latest transparency report

8 min read

Cloudflare's latest transparency report — covering the first half of 2025 — is now live. As part of our commitment to transparency, Cloudflare publishes such reports twice a year, describing how we handle legal requests for customer information and reports of abuse of our services. Although we’ve been publishing these reports for over 10 years, we’ve continued to adapt our transparency reporting and our commitments to reflect Cloudflare’s growth and changes as a company. Most recently, we made changes to the format of our reports to make them even more comprehensive and understandable.

In general, we try to provide updates on our approach or the requests that we receive in the transparency report itself. To that end, we have some notable updates for the first half of 2025. But our transparency report can only go so far in explaining the numbers.

In this blog post, we’ll do a deeper dive on one topic: Cloudflare’s approach to streaming and claims of copyright violations. Given increased access to AI tools and other systems for abuse, bad actors have become increasingly sophisticated in the way they attempt to abuse systems to stream copyrighted content, often incorporating steps to hide their behavior. We’ve responded by experimenting with new ways to address allegations of streaming and copyright infringement, working closely with rightsholders to better identify domains and accounts that might be streaming to speed up our processes to respond in real time and to better identify possible risks.

This effort aligns with the interests of policymakers, rightsholders, and online service providers in preventing pirated streaming of sporting and other events over the Internet. Indeed, the same actors who infringe legitimate intellectual property rights with unauthorized streaming may seek to misuse Cloudflare’s services, impacting performance, costs, and reliability for other users. This shared interest in identifying and responding to unauthorized streaming has led to opportunities for partnerships and better information sharing. Preventing unauthorized streaming is a hard problem that requires those partnerships, with streamers constantly finding new ways to evade detection and preventive actions.

Innovating to address abuse and identify new threats

With approximately 20% of the web behind Cloudflare’s network, building smart and scalable abuse processes has never been optional. Even as a much smaller company with more limited services, we recognized the importance of creating a system that efficiently got abuse reporting to those best positioned to action the reports, typically the website owner or hosting provider. Our view was that we could play an important role in ensuring that allegations of abuse reported to us went to those entities without compromising their security.

As we have developed new services, we have applied a service-specific approach to abuse , reflecting the nature of the services provided, legal requirements, and human rights considerations. This approach means that we treat hosted content differently than content on websites that use our security and CDN services, an approach reflected throughout our transparency report.

Beyond Cloudflare’s response to individual abuse reports, we also recognize the value of systems that learn from the abuse reports we receive. Not only do efforts to identify abuse patterns improve our ability to detect and mitigate abuse on our network, they enable us to better protect our customers from a wide range of cyber threats.

Rapid developments in AI and constantly improving technologies create new challenges and new opportunities. Bad actors have learned how to use AI to quickly stand up sophisticated phishing campaigns, or shift and divide unauthorized streaming traffic to evade detection. LLMs also enable misuse of abuse reporting systems, facilitating the creation of large volumes of low quality or even malicious abuse reports.

At the same time, the ability to apply machine learning and AI to the reams of traffic and information behind Cloudflare’s network has enabled the development of new tools to detect and mitigate abusive conduct. Cloudflare has created automated systems that can keep up with the scale of the issue, all while more accurately identifying genuine abuse. In 2024, as reflected in the temporary surge in phishing actions reported in our abuse transparency report , Cloudflare expanded the use of automated systems to respond to reports of technical abuse like phishing. Behind the scenes, Cloudflare has taken similar steps to identify new patterns of abusive behavior, to help prevent bad actors from using our services in the first place.

Knowing that bad actors aren’t likely to give up, Cloudflare has continued innovating in 2025. We’re exploring new ways to learn about and respond to abuse, with the goal of identifying and pursuing the strategies with the most promise for long-term impact.

Technical responses to streaming abuse

Cloudflare has always believed that, regardless of their size, websites deserve a secure, fast, reliable web presence. And because we didn’t think you should have to pay for coming under cyberattack, we’ve offered a free plan for websites since Cloudflare launched in 2010. That system — which protects websites around the world from cyberattack for free — works because websites do not consume much bandwidth.

Streaming is different. Every second of a typical video requires as much bandwidth as loading a full webpage. To ensure that we can continue to provide free services, we’ve always restricted use of our free services to deliver streaming video. Although most of our customers respect these limitations and understand the role they play in enabling our ability to provide these services for free, we sometimes have users attempt to misconfigure our service to stream video.

In the first half of 2025, Cloudflare worked with several large rightsholders on efforts to address unauthorized streaming. This included providing rightsholders with an API for streamlined reporting, giving feedback on the quality of reports to ensure rightsholders are giving us actionable information, and, after verifying reports against our own internal metrics, taking steps to respond to streaming reports at scale.

Those efforts bore results, helping us better identify and action unauthorized streaming. The engagement resulted in a significant increase in DMCA reports that Cloudflare received for websites using our hosted services, from approximately 11,000 in the second half of 2024 to approximately 125,000 in the first half of 2025. It also enabled us to speed up our notice and takedown process as we took action in response to 54,000 reports, compared to 1,000 reports in the second half of 2024. Using information from these reports, we identified additional signs of abusive behavior, leading us to terminate hosting services to another 21,000 accounts.

Cloudflare also relied on information provided by rightsholders to bolster our technical tools for preventing unauthorized streaming over Cloudflare’s network by websites using our non-hosted services. To maintain the ability to provide free and low-cost services to static websites, we may take action on websites using those services if they appear to be streaming, regardless of whether that content infringes on copyright. Over the years, we have built a variety of tools to identify and restrict this type of streaming. While rightsholders’ streaming reports are focused on infringement, we can use these reports as signals to help inform our technical tools and improve our response. Working closely with rightsholders has improved our response time on their specific abuse reports and has also helped us prevent thousands of similar websites attempting to stream in an unauthorized manner over our network before they have ever been identified as infringing.

The information about streamer tactics and techniques gleaned from these efforts are useful in our broader cybersecurity efforts. Earlier this year, for example, we used information from our streaming program to help a smaller customer whose services were being abused to host streaming content without their knowledge. Understanding how illegal streamers were accessing and abusing their services enabled us to provide them guidance and tools to prevent the behavior.

While we have made significant progress on this issue, we fully expect that streamers will adjust their behavior in response to the steps we’ve taken. Cloudflare’s work is not done, and we will continue to look for innovative ways to prevent and address this type of abuse.

Addressing blocking demands

As Cloudflare has been collaborating with rightsholders on technical solutions to streaming that address the issue in real time, many regulators and rightsholders have taken a clunkier approach: pursuing legally-mandated blocking of the Internet. Lack of technical expertise or sheer indifference can lead to significant overblocking of innocent websites, often without transparency or accountability for those responsible. We share the view of civil society groups like the Internet Society that the best and most effective approach remains removing illegal content at the source.

One of the most notorious examples of overblocking has been actions by Spanish football league LaLiga. Working through ISPs in Spain, they have engaged in widespread blocking of IP addresses shared by many thousands of websites during matches, without any government oversight. This has caused severe Internet outages across Spain during the time of matches. The disproportionate effect of IP address blocking is well known . LaLiga has nonetheless been unapologetic about causing the blocking of countless unrelated websites, suggesting that their commercial interests should trump the rights of Spanish Internet users to access the broader Internet during match times. Although this approach ignores well-established legal principles requiring that any blocking be proportionate to the problem, the Spanish government has not acted to protect the rights of Spanish Internet users. Balanced against these clear harms and lack of government willingness to provide sufficient oversight, we have seen no concrete evidence that such blunt force blocking efforts meaningfully solve the issue.

Cloudflare believes that regulators and rightsholders have a responsibility to seek out proportionate ways to prevent online infringement, and that working collaboratively with service providers offers the best way to effectively address abuse without fundamentally damaging the Internet. For reasons illustrated by the LaLiga example, blocking at the infrastructure layer is often overbroad, non-transparent, and ineffective.

Although we have real concerns about blocking, and particularly the way blocking has been co-opted by rightsholders to further their commercial interests over the rights of ordinary Internet users to access lawful content, Cloudflare has examined ways that blocking might be applied as a more targeted or proportionate response. In general, Cloudflare has found that blocking is of limited effectiveness, as determined users will find ways to circumvent restrictions. Nonetheless, Cloudflare has taken steps to comply with valid orders related to our CDN services that satisfy human rights principles relating to proportionality, due process, free expression, and transparency. In countries with laws that provide for blocking access to online content and provide appropriate oversight, Cloudflare may geoblock websites to limit access in the relevant jurisdiction to those websites through Cloudflare’s CDN services.

Cloudflare has never blocked through our public DNS resolver. As we have previously described , we believe demands to block through public DNS are at odds with the desire for an open Internet and would require the creation of new tools that are contrary to the design of our resolver. We continue to litigate against efforts to require us to build such capabilities. Cloudflare has sometimes taken action to geoblock access to websites through Cloudflare’s CDN and security services, in response to DNS blocking orders.

In the first half of 2025, Cloudflare saw a marked increase in the number of blocking orders it received in Europe. Private rightsholders obtained multiple orders directing Cloudflare to block access to websites in Belgium, France, and Italy. While Cloudflare has challenged aspects of those orders, we have taken steps to comply with them by geoblocking access to the websites at issue in the relevant countries through Cloudflare’s CDN and security services.

Cloudflare also began giving effect to UK court orders directing other service providers to block websites identified as being dedicated to copyright infringement. Based on a voluntary agreement with rightsholders, Cloudflare is geoblocking websites subject to these orders through our pass-through CDN and security services. When we take action on domains pursuant to these orders, we post an interstitial page that returns a 451 status code that directs the visitor to the specific order, which includes a process for affected parties to contest the blocking action.

Example of a 451 error page in the UK.

Our efforts in the UK to block content based on a finding of infringement in an order directed to a third party reflect our desire to experiment with more targeted approaches than the overblocking we have seen in other countries in Europe, as well as our understanding that the UK’s regime includes important protections around proportionality, due process, and transparency, including an opportunity for affected parties to seek redress. We are currently monitoring the impact of this approach, and have taken these steps with the understanding that we can change course if we see the system being abused.

Finally, in the first half of 2025, we have seen an expansion of areas for which blocking has been demanded. We received official government notices in France and Belgium that websites using our hosted services were offering gambling services illegally in those jurisdictions. In both cases, we were able to share the notice with our customer, and they took action themselves to address it. This illustrates the benefit of connecting our customer directly with the government regulator so that they can address issues with their websites, rather than proceeding directly to a blocking demand.

Looking forward