With the HTTP/3 RFC celebrating its 1st birthday, we examined HTTP version usage trends between May 2022 - May 2023. We found that HTTP/3 usage by browsers continued to grow, but that search engine and social media bots continued to effectively ignore the latest version of the web’s core protocol ...

HTTP/3 is now RFC 9114. We explore Cloudflare's view of how it is being used ...

HPKE (RFC 9180) was made to be simple, reusable, and future-proof by building upon knowledge from prior PKE schemes and software implementations. This article provides an overview of this new standard, going back to discuss its motivation, design goals, and development process ...

Cloudflare helps build a better Internet through collaboration on open and interoperable standards. This post will describe how Cloudflare contributes to the standardization process to enable incremental innovation and drive long-term architectural change. ...

Learn more about Exported Authenticators, a new extension to TLS, currently going through the IETF standardisation process. ...

MORE POSTS

May 08, 2020 12:46 PM CUBIC and HyStart++ Support in quiche Congestion control and loss recovery play a big role in the QUIC transport protocol performance. We recently added support for CUBIC and HyStart++ to quiche, the library powering Cloudflare's QUIC, and lab-based testing shows promising results for performance in lossy network con ... By Junho Choi QUIC , Performance , IETF