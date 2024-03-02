Reliability

MORE POSTS
March 08, 2023 2:00 PM
Accelerate building resiliency into systems with Cloudflare Workers
In this blog post we’ll discuss how Cloudflare Workers enabled us to quickly improve the resiliency of a legacy system...
July 29, 2021 1:00 PM
Cloudflare and COVID-19: Project Fair Shot Update
Cloudflare Waiting Room helping organizations around the world to stifle COVID-19 and aid with easy rapid vaccinations....
July 15, 2021 12:59 PM
Automatic Remediation of Kubernetes Nodes
In Cloudflare’s core data centers, we are using Kubernetes to run many of the diverse services that help us control Cloudflare’s edge. We are automating some aspects of node remediation to keep the Kubernetes clusters healthy....
September 24, 2018 12:01 PM
Encrypt it or lose it: how encrypted SNI works
Today we announced support for encrypted SNI, an extension to the TLS 1.3 protocol that improves privacy of Internet users....
September 24, 2018 12:00 PM
Encrypting SNI: Fixing One of the Core Internet Bugs
Cloudflare launched on September 27, 2010. Since then, we've considered September 27th our birthday. This Thursday we'll be turning 8 years old.
Ever since our first birthday, we've used the occasion to launch new products or services....
September 18, 2018 1:00 PM
Expanding DNSSEC Adoption
Cloudflare first started talking about DNSSEC in 2014 and at the time, Nick Sullivan wrote: “DNSSEC is a valuable tool for improving the trust and integrity of DNS, the backbone of the modern Internet.”...
September 17, 2018 1:00 PM
Welcome to Crypto Week
The Internet is an amazing invention. We marvel at how it connects people, connects ideas, and makes the world smaller. But the Internet isn’t perfect. It was put together piecemeal through publicly funded research, private investment, and organic growth that has left us with an ...
September 10, 2018 9:21 AM
Fixing an old hack - why we are bumping the IPv6 MTU
Back in 2015 we deployed ECMP routing - Equal Cost Multi Path - within our datacenters. This technology allowed us to spread traffic heading to a single IP address across multiple physical servers....
September 05, 2018 2:58 PM
Protection from Struts Remote Code Execution Vulnerability (S2-057)
On August 22 a new vulnerability in the Apache Struts framework was announced. We quickly deployed a mitigation to protect customers....
August 06, 2018 4:45 PM
Additional Record Types Available with Cloudflare DNS
Cloudflare recently updated the authoritative DNS service to support nine new record types. Since these records are less commonly used than what we previously supported, we thought it would be a good idea to do a brief explanation of each record type and how it is used....