Security considerations should be an integral part of software’s design, not an afterthought. Explore how Cloudflare adheres to CISA’s Secure by Design principles to shift the industry ...

A deep dive into the recent incidents relating to Workers KV, and how we’re going to fix them ...

More than 162 million fans tuned in to the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, the first year that non-participating countries could also vote. Cloudflare helped scale and protect the voting application based.io, built by once.net using our rapid DNS infrastructure, CDN, Cloudflare Pages and Turnstile ...

Researchers have recently published the discovery of a new DDoS reflection/amplification attack vector leveraging the SLP protocol. Cloudflare expects the prevalence of SLP-based DDoS attacks to rise in the coming weeks ...

We split a proxy application into multiple services to improve development agility and reliability. This blog also shares some common patterns we are leveraging to design a system supporting zero-downtime restart ...

MORE POSTS

July 15, 2021 12:59 PM Automatic Remediation of Kubernetes Nodes In Cloudflare’s core data centers, we are using Kubernetes to run many of the diverse services that help us control Cloudflare’s edge. We are automating some aspects of node remediation to keep the Kubernetes clusters healthy. ... By Andrew DeMaria Kubernetes , Reliability , Monitoring