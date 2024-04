At midnight UTC on New Year’s Day, deep inside Cloudflare’s custom RRDNS software, a number went negative when it should always have been, at worst, zero. A little later this negative value caused RRDNS to panic. ...

We launched DNSSEC late last year and are already signing 56.9 billion DNS record sets per day. At this scale, we care a great deal about compute cost. ...

The Go test coverage implementation is quite ingenious: when asked to, the Go compiler will preprocess the source so that when each code portion is executed a bit is set in a coverage bitmap. ...

Hi, I'm Filippo and today I managed to surprise myself! (And not in a good way.) I'm developing a new module ("filter" as we call them) for RRDNS, CloudFlare's Go DNS server. ...

Here at CloudFlare we are heavy users of the github.com/miekg/dns Go DNS library and we make sure to contribute to its development as much as possible. Therefore when Dmitry Vyukov published go-fuzz and started to uncover tens of bugs in the Go standard library, our task was clear. ...

