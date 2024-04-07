Developer Week 2024 wrap-up
Developer Week 2024 has officially come to a close. Here’s a quick recap of the announcements and in-depth technical explorations that went out last week...Continue reading »
03/08/2024
Discover the enhanced URL Scanner API: Now with direct access from the Security Center Investigate Portal, enjoy unlisted scans, multi-device screenshots, and seamless integration within the Cloudflare ecosystem...
08/21/2023
We are back with a quarterly update of our Application Security report. Read on to learn about new attack trends and insights visible from Cloudflare’s global network...
05/19/2023
The Workers Browser Rendering API allows developers to programmatically control and interact with a headless browser instance and create automation flows for their applications and products. Today we enter the open beta and start onboarding our customers....
03/14/2023
One year ago we published our first Application Security Report. For Security Week 2023, we are providing updated insights and trends around mitigated traffic, bot and API traffic, and account takeover attacks....
March 07, 2023 7:00 PM
Scout is an automated system providing constant end to end testing and monitoring of live APIs over different environments and resources. Scout does it by periodically running self explanatory Python tests...
December 15, 2022 2:02 PM
Learn more on how Cloudflare works with civil society organizations to provide tools to track Internet shutdowns using Radar Alerts and API....
November 17, 2022 2:00 PM
Cloudflare uses the Cloudflare Terraform provider extensively to make changes to our internal accounts as easy as opening a pull request....
November 16, 2022 2:00 PM
Cloudflare now has OpenAPI Schemas available for the API. Users can use these schemas in any open source OpenAPI Tooling....
November 14, 2022 2:00 PM
We have been making improvements in the Workers runtime to increase alignment with Web Platform standards around event handling, task cancellation using AbortController, text encoding and decoding, URL parsing and pattern matching, and streams support....
September 30, 2022 1:00 PM
Cloudflare Radar makes Internet trends, patterns and insights available to everyone, and we’re now making them even easier to find, understand and share....
September 22, 2022 1:00 PM
API Shield customers can save, update, and monitor the performance of API endpoints...
May 10, 2022 1:01 PM
Service bindings are an API that facilitate Worker-to-Worker communication. You can invoke other Workers directly from your code; making it possible to communicate with shared services. We’ll also make it cost-efficient to run multiple Workers...
March 16, 2022 12:59 PM
Today we’re announcing the Cloudflare API Gateway. We’re going to completely replace your existing gateway at a fraction of the cost...
January 31, 2022 1:57 PM
We’ve been building out the Cloudflare Partner Network for years, working alongside businesses of all sizes and types including our world-wide system integrator partners ...