Developer Week 2024 has officially come to a close. Here’s a quick recap of the announcements and in-depth technical explorations that went out last week ...

Discover the enhanced URL Scanner API: Now with direct access from the Security Center Investigate Portal, enjoy unlisted scans, multi-device screenshots, and seamless integration within the Cloudflare ecosystem ...

We are back with a quarterly update of our Application Security report. Read on to learn about new attack trends and insights visible from Cloudflare’s global network ...

The Workers Browser Rendering API allows developers to programmatically control and interact with a headless browser instance and create automation flows for their applications and products. Today we enter the open beta and start onboarding our customers. ...

One year ago we published our first Application Security Report. For Security Week 2023, we are providing updated insights and trends around mitigated traffic, bot and API traffic, and account takeover attacks. ...

