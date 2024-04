Cloudflare Radar will be publishing anomalous traffic events for countries and Autonomous Systems (ASes). These events are the same ones referenced above that have been triggering our internal workflow to validate and confirm disruptions ...

On May 10, 2023, Google announced that INP will replace FID in the Core Web Vitals in March 2024. The Core Web Vitals play a role in the Google Search algorithm. So website owners who care about Search Engine Optimization (SEO) should prepare for the change ...

Today we’re announcing Database Integrations – making it seamless to connect to your database of choice on Workers. To start, we’ve added some of the most popular databases that support HTTP connections: Neon, PlanetScale and Supabase with more to come! ...

The speed of an Internet connection is more about decreasing real-world latency than adding underutilized bandwidth ...

A discussion about IP blocking: why we see it, what it is, what it does, who it affects, and why it’s such a problematic way to address content online. ...

