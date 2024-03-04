Protecting APIs with JWT Validation
03/05/2024
Cloudflare customers can now protect their APIs from broken authentication attacks by validating incoming JSON Web Tokens (JWTs) with API Gateway...Continue reading »
03/05/2024
03/04/2024
Security considerations should be an integral part of software’s design, not an afterthought. Explore how Cloudflare adheres to CISA’s Secure by Design principles to shift the industry...
03/04/2024
Generative AI is being used by malicious actors to make phishing attacks much more convincing. Learn how Cloudflare’s email security systems are able to see past the deception using advanced machine learning models...
03/04/2024
From identifying phishing attempts to protect applications and APIs, Cloudflare uses AI to improve the effectiveness of its security solutions to fight against new and more sophisticated attacks...
01/09/2024
Today, we’re releasing our 2024 API Security and Management Report. This blog introduces and is a supplement to the API Security and Management Report for 2024 where we detail exactly how we’re protecting our customers, and what it means for the future of API security...
July 11, 2023 1:00 PM
API shield customers can now upload their own CA to use for client certificate validation. This ensures that only authorized clients and devices can make requests to your API endpoint or application. ...
June 12, 2023 1:00 PM
Starting today, Cloudflare’s API Gateway can protect GraphQL APIs against malicious requests that may cause a denial of service to the origin...
May 18, 2023 1:00 PM
Earn best practices for securing generative AI applications based on Cloudflare's experience protecting some of the largest AI applications in the world...
March 20, 2023 1:00 PM
Learn how Cloudflare made it easier to shift from protecting applications, to protecting employees, and making sure they are protected everywhere during Security Week 2023...
March 15, 2023 1:00 PM
Today we’re announcing that Cloudflare can now automatically discover all API endpoints and learn API schemas for all of our API Gateway customers...
March 15, 2023 1:00 PM
Today, we're announcing Cloudflare Sequence Analytics for APIs. Using Sequence Analytics, Customers subscribed to API Gateway can view the most important sequences of API requests to their endpoints...
March 12, 2023 5:00 PM
Welcome to Security Week 2023. This week we’ll demonstrate how Cloudflare is making it as easy as possible to shift from protecting applications, to protecting employees, and making sure they are protected everywhere....
February 21, 2023 2:00 PM
Implementing Zero Trust can be challenging, and efforts may stall. The need for a Chief Zero Trust Officer (CZTO) is driven by the increasing importance of Zero Trust security in the face of escalating cyber attacks....
September 27, 2022 2:15 PM
Forester has recognised Cloudflare as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewalls, Q3 2022 report. The report evaluated 12 Web Application Firewall (WAF) providers on 24 criteria across current offering, strategy and market presence....
September 22, 2022 1:00 PM
API Shield customers can save, update, and monitor the performance of API endpoints...