Cloudflare customers can now protect their APIs from broken authentication attacks by validating incoming JSON Web Tokens (JWTs) with API Gateway ...

Security considerations should be an integral part of software’s design, not an afterthought. Explore how Cloudflare adheres to CISA’s Secure by Design principles to shift the industry ...

Generative AI is being used by malicious actors to make phishing attacks much more convincing. Learn how Cloudflare’s email security systems are able to see past the deception using advanced machine learning models ...

From identifying phishing attempts to protect applications and APIs, Cloudflare uses AI to improve the effectiveness of its security solutions to fight against new and more sophisticated attacks ...

Today, we’re releasing our 2024 API Security and Management Report. This blog introduces and is a supplement to the API Security and Management Report for 2024 where we detail exactly how we’re protecting our customers, and what it means for the future of API security ...