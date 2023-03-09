We have a huge number of servers of varying kinds, from varying vendors, spread over 285 cities worldwide. We need to be able to rapidly deploy various types of firmware updates to all of them, reliably, and automatically, without any kind of manual intervention. ...

We learnt a lot about Kafka on the way to 1 trillion messages, and built some interesting internal tools to ease adoption that will be explored in this blog post ...

This blogpost chronicles the recent CVEs investigation, our findings, and how we are helping secure Salt now and in the Quantum future ...

We've been studying password problems, including malicious logins using compromised credentials. Here's what we learned and here's where we think we can go from here with safer password systems. ...

Imagine passwords for online services that never leave your device, encrypted or otherwise. OPAQUE is a new cryptographic protocol that makes this idea possible, giving you and only you full control of your password. ...

November 25, 2020 3:11 PM Moving Quicksilver into production We previously explained how and why we built Quicksilver. This second blog post is about the long journey to production which culminates with Kyoto Tycoon removal from Cloudflare infrastructure and points to the first signs of obsolescence. ... By Geoffrey Plouviez Product News , Salt

February 21, 2018 7:00 PM Validating Leaked Passwords with k-Anonymity Today, v2 of Pwned Passwords was released as part of the Have I Been Pwned service offered by Troy Hunt. Containing over half a billion real world leaked passwords, this database provides a vital tool for correcting the course of how the industry combats modern threats against pa ... By Junade Ali Passwords , Best Practices , Security , Salt