The Workers AI and AI Gateway team recently collaborated closely with security researchers at Ben Gurion University regarding a report submitted through our Public Bug Bounty program. Through this process, we discovered and fully patched a vulnerability affecting all LLM providers. Here’s the story ...

The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) recently issued an Emergency Directive due to the Ivanti Connect Secure and Policy Secure vulnerabilities. In this blog, we discuss the threat actor tactics exploiting these vulnerabilities ...

Cloudflare recently fixed two critical DNSSEC vulnerabilities: CVE-2023-50387 and CVE-2023-50868. Both of these vulnerabilities can exhaust computational resources of validating DNS resolvers. These vulnerabilities do not affect our Authoritative DNS or DNS firewall products ...

The issuance of Emergency Rules by Cloudflare on January 17, 2024, helped give customers a big advantage in dealing with these threats ...

On October 13, 2023, Cloudflare’s Cloudforce One Threat Operations Team became aware of a malicious Google Android application impersonating the real-time rocket alert app, Red Alert, which provides real-time rocket alerts for Israeli citizens ...

