July 11, 2023 1:05 PM The day my ping took countermeasures Ping developers clearly put some thought into that. I wondered how far they went. Did they handle clock changes in both directions? Are the bad measurements excluded from the final statistics? How do they test the software? ... By Marek Majkowski Network

November 25, 2022 2:00 PM Cloudflare servers don't own IPs anymore – so how do they connect to the Internet? In this blog we'll discuss how we manage Cloudflare IP addresses used to retrieve the data from the Internet, how our egress network design has evolved, how we optimized it for best use of available IP space and introduce our soft-anycast technology ... By Marek Majkowski Network