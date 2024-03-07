Get Started Free|Contact Sales|

July 11, 2023 1:05 PM

The day my ping took countermeasures

Ping developers clearly put some thought into that. I wondered how far they went. Did they handle clock changes in both directions? Are the bad measurements excluded from the final statistics? How do they test the software?...

