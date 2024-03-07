Network performance update: Security Week 2024
03/08/2024
Cloudflare is the fastest provider in 44% of networks around the world for 95th percentile connection time. Let’s dig into the data and talk about how we do it...Continue reading »
03/08/2024
Cloudflare is the fastest provider in 44% of networks around the world for 95th percentile connection time. Let’s dig into the data and talk about how we do it...Continue reading »
03/07/2024
Today, we’re excited to announce that a free version of Cloudflare’s network flow monitoring product, Magic Network Monitoring, is now available to all Enterprise Customers...
03/06/2024
Introducing Magic Cloud Networking, a new set of capabilities to visualize and automate cloud networks to give our customers secure, easy, and seamless connection to public cloud environments...
02/08/2024
This is our story of what we learned about the connect() implementation for TCP in Linux. Both its strong and weak points. How connect() latency changes under pressure, and how to open connection so that the syscall latency is deterministic and time-bound...
09/25/2023
Meet the smartest member of the Cloudflare network team that helps keep you online no matter what happens to the Internet underneath us...
September 20, 2023 1:00 PM
We want to give you a behind the scenes look at how we have evolved the core mechanism of our product–namely, exactly how it kicks in to queue traffic in response to spikes...
July 11, 2023 1:05 PM
Ping developers clearly put some thought into that. I wondered how far they went. Did they handle clock changes in both directions? Are the bad measurements excluded from the final statistics? How do they test the software?...
June 19, 2023 1:00 PM
Cloudflare’s mission is to help build a better Internet for everyone, and Orpheus plays an important role in realizing this mission everyday....
June 19, 2023 1:00 PM
We are pleased to announce that Cloudflare is now connected to over 12,000 Internet networks in over 300 cities around the world...
May 08, 2023 4:31 PM
There’s an important debate happening in Europe that could affect the future of the Internet. The European Commission is considering new rules for how networks connect to each other on the Internet....
April 18, 2023 1:00 PM
Starting today, you don’t have to be a network engineer to figure out what your Internet is good for. Let’s tell you how we’re doing it....
November 29, 2022 4:35 PM
Today, along with our strategic partners, we’re excited to announce expansion of our Cloudflare One product suite to tackle these problems, with the goal of creating the best SASE experience for users and organizations in China...
November 25, 2022 2:00 PM
In this blog we'll discuss how we manage Cloudflare IP addresses used to retrieve the data from the Internet, how our egress network design has evolved, how we optimized it for best use of available IP space and introduce our soft-anycast technology...
November 24, 2022 5:31 PM
Routing on the Internet follows a few basic principles. Unfortunately not everything on the Internet is created equal, and prepending can do more harm than good. In this blog post we’ll talk about the problems that prepending aims to solve, and some alternative solutions...
November 18, 2022 2:00 PM
Cloudflare did the measurements to prove we’re the fastest developer platform, beating out all the other competition....