Performance

Pingora, our framework for building programmable and memory-safe network services, is now open source. Get started using Pingora today ...

This is our story of what we learned about the connect() implementation for TCP in Linux. Both its strong and weak points. How connect() latency changes under pressure, and how to open connection so that the syscall latency is deterministic and time-bound ...

We're excited to announce the graduation of Cache Reserve from beta to GA, accompanied by the introduction of several exciting new features. These new features include adding Cache Reserve into the analytics shown on the Cache overview section of the Cloudflare dashboard ...

Today, we're thrilled to share that Cache Rules, along with several other Rules products, are generally available (GA). But that’s not all — we're also introducing new configuration options for Cache Rules ...

Pages is now the fastest way to serve your sites across Netlify, Vercel and many others and we’re so proud ...

MORE POSTS