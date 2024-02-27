MORE POSTS
June 23, 2023 1:00 PM
Introducing the Cloudflare Radar Internet Quality Page
The new Internet Quality page on Cloudflare Radar provides both country and network (autonomous system) level insight into Internet connection performance (bandwidth) and quality (latency, jitter) over time based on benchmark test data as well as speed.cloudflare.com test results...
June 22, 2023 1:00 PM
Benchmarking dashboard performance
The Cloudflare dashboard is a single page application that houses all of the UI for our wide portfolio of existing products, as well as the new features we're releasing every day...
June 21, 2023 1:01 PM
Spotlight on Zero Trust: we're fastest and here's the proof
Cloudflare is the fastest Secure Web Gateway in 42% of testing scenarios, the most of any provider. Cloudflare is 46% faster than Zscaler, 56% faster than Netskope, and 10% faster than Palo Alto for ZTNA, and 64% faster than Zscaler for RBI scenarios...
June 21, 2023 1:00 PM
Part 2: Rethinking cache purge with a new architecture
In this post we’ll be talking about some of the architecture improvements we’ve made so far for Cache Purge and what we’re working on now...
June 20, 2023 1:00 PM
Are you measuring what matters? A fresh look at Time To First Byte
Time To First Byte (TTFB) is not a good way to measure your websites performance. In this blog we’ll cover what TTFB is a good indicator of, what it's not great for, and what you should be using instead...
June 20, 2023 1:00 PM
Introducing Timing Insights: new performance metrics via our GraphQL API
If you care about the performance of your website or APIs, it’s critical to understand why things are slow. Today we're introducing new analytics tools to help you understand what is contributing to "Time to First Byte" (TTFB) of Cloudflare and your origin...
June 20, 2023 1:00 PM
How to use Cloudflare Observatory for performance experiments
Introducing Cloudflare's Performance Experiments in Observatory: Safely test code, improve website speed, and minimize risk...
June 20, 2023 1:00 PM
Argo Smart Routing for UDP: speeding up gaming, real-time communications and more
Today, Cloudflare is super excited to announce that we’re bringing traffic acceleration to customer’s UDP traffic. Now, you can improve the latency of UDP-based applications like video games, voice calls, and video meetings by up to 17%...
June 20, 2023 1:00 PM
INP. Get ready for the new Core Web Vital
On May 10, 2023, Google announced that INP will replace FID in the Core Web Vitals in March 2024. The Core Web Vitals play a role in the Google Search algorithm. So website owners who care about Search Engine Optimization (SEO) should prepare for the change...
June 19, 2023 1:00 PM
Every request, every microsecond: scalable machine learning at Cloudflare
We'll describe the technical strategies that have enabled us to expand the number of machine learning features and models, all while substantially reducing the processing time for each HTTP request on our network...