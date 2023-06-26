Get Started Free|Contact Sales|

The Cloudflare Blog

Subscribe to receive notifications of new posts:

Speed Week

How we scaled and protected Eurovision 2023 voting with Pages and Turnstile

06/23/2023

Speed WeekCloudflare PagesTurnstileCustomersCustomer SuccessDNSSpeedReliability

More than 162 million fans tuned in to the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, the first year that non-participating countries could also vote. Cloudflare helped scale and protect the voting application based.io, built by once.net using our rapid DNS infrastructure, CDN, Cloudflare Pages and Turnstile...

MORE POSTS

June 22, 2023 1:00 PM

How we think about Zero Trust Performance

In this blog, we’re going to talk about why end-to-end performance is the most important thing to look at, why other methods like proxy latency and decrypted latency SLAs are insufficient for performance evaluations, and how you can measure your Zero Trust performance like we do...

Speed Week