Today, we're enhancing our support for Brotli compression, enabling end-to-end Brotli compression for web content. Compression plays a vital role in reducing bytes during transfers, ensuring quicker downloads and seamless browsing ...

More than 162 million fans tuned in to the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, the first year that non-participating countries could also vote. Cloudflare helped scale and protect the voting application based.io, built by once.net using our rapid DNS infrastructure, CDN, Cloudflare Pages and Turnstile ...

Pages is now the fastest way to serve your sites across Netlify, Vercel and many others and we’re so proud ...

Today we’re announcing Ricochet for API Gateway, the easiest way for Cloudflare customers to achieve faster API responses through automatic, intelligent API response caching ...

June 23, 2023 9:25 AM A step-by-step guide to transferring domains to Cloudflare Transferring your domains to a new registrar isn’t something you do every day, and getting any step of the process wrong could mean downtime and disruption. We’ve built a domain transfer checklist to help you quickly and safely transfer your domains to Cloudflare ... By Ricky Robinett Speed Week , Registrar

June 22, 2023 1:00 PM Descale your network with Cloudflare’s enhanced Descaler Program At its core, the Descaler Program helps derisk change. It’s designed to be simple and straightforward, with resources to ensure a smooth transition and supporting technology to ensure the migration achieves your organization's goals ... By Corey Mahan

, Denis Kieft Speed Week

June 22, 2023 1:00 PM Network performance update: Speed Week 2023 In this post we are going to share the most recent updates, and tell you about our tools and processes that we use to monitor and improve our network performance. ... By Onur Karaagaoglu Speed Week , Network Performance Update

June 22, 2023 1:00 PM Benchmarking dashboard performance The Cloudflare dashboard is a single page application that houses all of the UI for our wide portfolio of existing products, as well as the new features we're releasing every day ... By Richard Nguyen

, Zac Arellano Speed Week , Dashboard , Performance , Speed