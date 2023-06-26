Recapping Speed Week 2023
06/26/2023
Recapping all the announcements made during Speed Week 2023...Continue reading »
06/23/2023
Today, we're enhancing our support for Brotli compression, enabling end-to-end Brotli compression for web content. Compression plays a vital role in reducing bytes during transfers, ensuring quicker downloads and seamless browsing...
06/23/2023
More than 162 million fans tuned in to the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, the first year that non-participating countries could also vote. Cloudflare helped scale and protect the voting application based.io, built by once.net using our rapid DNS infrastructure, CDN, Cloudflare Pages and Turnstile...
06/23/2023
Pages is now the fastest way to serve your sites across Netlify, Vercel and many others and we’re so proud...
06/23/2023
Today we’re announcing Ricochet for API Gateway, the easiest way for Cloudflare customers to achieve faster API responses through automatic, intelligent API response caching...
June 23, 2023 1:00 PM
The new Internet Quality page on Cloudflare Radar provides both country and network (autonomous system) level insight into Internet connection performance (bandwidth) and quality (latency, jitter) over time based on benchmark test data as well as speed.cloudflare.com test results...
June 23, 2023 9:25 AM
Transferring your domains to a new registrar isn’t something you do every day, and getting any step of the process wrong could mean downtime and disruption. We’ve built a domain transfer checklist to help you quickly and safely transfer your domains to Cloudflare...
June 22, 2023 1:01 PM
DEX allows administrators to monitor their WARP Deployment and create predefined application tests. Features include live team & device analytics, server and traceroute tests, Synthetic Application Monitoring, and Fleet Status for real-time insights on WARP deployment...
June 22, 2023 1:00 PM
In this blog, we will explain where the opportunities exist to improve website performance, how to check if a specific site can improve performance, and provide a small JavaScript snippet which can be used with Cloudflare Workers to do this optimization for you...
June 22, 2023 1:00 PM
At its core, the Descaler Program helps derisk change. It’s designed to be simple and straightforward, with resources to ensure a smooth transition and supporting technology to ensure the migration achieves your organization's goals...
June 22, 2023 1:00 PM
In this post we are going to share the most recent updates, and tell you about our tools and processes that we use to monitor and improve our network performance....
June 22, 2023 1:00 PM
The Cloudflare dashboard is a single page application that houses all of the UI for our wide portfolio of existing products, as well as the new features we're releasing every day...
June 22, 2023 1:00 PM
In this blog, we’re going to talk about why end-to-end performance is the most important thing to look at, why other methods like proxy latency and decrypted latency SLAs are insufficient for performance evaluations, and how you can measure your Zero Trust performance like we do...
June 22, 2023 1:00 PM
Today we’re announcing new Constellation features, explain why it’s the first globally distributed AI platform and why deploying your machine learning tasks in our global network is advantageous....
June 22, 2023 1:00 PM
Announcing support for MASQUE, a cutting-edge new protocol for the beta version of our consumer WARP iOS app...