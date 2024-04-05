Just four months after a complete power outage at a critical data center we were hit with the exact same scenario. Here’s how we did this time, and what’s next ...

Internet connectivity in several African countries was disrupted on March 14, 2024, beginning at approximately 05:00 UTC. Based on published reports and social media posts from impacted network providers, the disruption is believed to be due to multiple undersea cable failures in the region ...

In this post, we review selected Internet disruptions observed by Cloudflare during the fourth quarter of 2023, supported by traffic graphs from Cloudflare Radar and other internal Cloudflare tools, and grouped by associated cause or common geography ...

The 2023 Cloudflare Radar Year in Review is our fourth annual review of Internet trends and patterns observed throughout the year at both a global and country/region level across a variety of traffic, connectivity, and speed metrics, based on data from Cloudflare’s network ...

Beginning on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 11:43 UTC Cloudflare's control plane and analytics services experienced an outage. Here are the details ...

