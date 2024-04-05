MORE POSTS
October 25, 2023 1:05 PM
Q3 2023 Internet disruption summary
In this post, we review selected Internet disruptions observed by Cloudflare during the third quarter of 2023, supported by traffic graphs from Cloudflare Radar and other internal Cloudflare tools, and grouped by associated cause or common geography...
October 09, 2023 8:05 PM
Internet traffic patterns in Israel and Palestine following the October 2023 attacks
On Saturday, October 7, 2023, attacks from the Palestinian group Hamas launched from the Gaza Strip against the south of Israel started a new conflict in the region. Cloudflare's data shows that Internet traffic was impacted in different ways...
October 04, 2023 7:40 PM
1.1.1.1 lookup failures on October 4, 2023
On 4 October 2023, Cloudflare experienced DNS resolution problems. Some users may have received SERVFAIL DNS responses to valid queries. In this blog, we’re going to talk about what the failure was, why it occurred, and what we’re doing to make sure this doesn’t happen again...
September 26, 2023 1:00 PM
Traffic anomalies and notifications with Cloudflare Radar
Cloudflare Radar now displays country and ASN traffic anomalies in the Outage Center as they are detected, as well as publishing anomaly information via API. We are also launching Radar notifications, enabling users to subscribe to notifications about traffic anomalies...
September 26, 2023 1:00 PM
Gone offline: how Cloudflare Radar detects Internet outages
Cloudflare Radar will be publishing anomalous traffic events for countries and Autonomous Systems (ASes). These events are the same ones referenced above that have been triggering our internal workflow to validate and confirm disruptions...
July 27, 2023 1:05 PM
Q2 2023 Internet disruption summary
In this post, we review selected Internet disruptions observed by Cloudflare during the second quarter of 2023, supported by traffic graphs from Cloudflare Radar and other internal Cloudflare tools, and grouped by associated cause or common geography...
July 11, 2023 8:48 AM
Connection errors in Asia Pacific region on July 9, 2023
On July 9, 2023, users in the Asia Pacific region experienced connection errors due to origin DNS resolution failures to .com and .net TLD nameservers...
June 13, 2023 1:18 PM
Exam-related Internet shutdowns in Iraq and Algeria put connectivity to the test
During the first two weeks of June 2023, we’ve seen Iraq implementing a series of multi-hour shutdowns that will reportedly occur through mid-July, as well as Algeria taking similar actions to prevent cheating on baccalaureate exams...
April 12, 2023 1:00 PM
Internet disruptions overview for Q1 2023
In this post, we review selected Internet disruptions observed by Cloudflare during the first quarter of 2023, supported by traffic graphs from Cloudflare Radar and other internal Cloudflare tools, and grouped by associated cause or common geography...
April 04, 2023 6:57 PM
Cloudflare’s view of the Virgin Media outage in the UK
UK ISP Virgin Media (AS5089) experienced several outages on April 4, 2023. We examine the impact to Internet traffic, availability of Virgin Media web properties, and how BGP activity may provide insights into the underlying cause...