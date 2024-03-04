Cloudflare Zero Trust

Cloudflare One now supports Optical Character Recognition and detects source code as part of its Data Loss Prevention (DLP) service ...

Cloudflare One is introducing user risk scoring, a new set of capabilities to detect risk based on user behavior, so that you can improve security posture across your organization ...

Administrators can now easily audit all active user sessions and associated data used by their Cloudflare One policies. This enables the best of both worlds: extremely granular controls, while maintaining an improved ability to troubleshoot and diagnose ...

Cloudflare CASB can now integrate and scan Atlassian products, Confluence and Jira, for critical security issues, like misconfigurations, data exposure, and third-party app risks. Start scanning in just a few clicks! ...

Today, we are excited to announce that Cloudflare One now offers Data Loss Prevention (DLP) detections for Microsoft Purview Information Protection labels. Simply integrate with your Microsoft account, retrieve your labels, and build rules to guide the movement of your labeled data ...