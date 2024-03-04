MORE POSTS
March 07, 2023 5:33 PM
New Zero Trust navigation coming soon (and we need your feedback)
The Zero Trust dashboard navigation will be getting a visual refresh on March 20, 2023.
...
February 21, 2023 2:00 PM
The Chief Zero Trust Officer: a new role for a new era of cybersecurity
Implementing Zero Trust can be challenging, and efforts may stall. The need for a Chief Zero Trust Officer (CZTO) is driven by the increasing importance of Zero Trust security in the face of escalating cyber attacks....
February 08, 2023 7:00 PM
Welcome to Wildebeest: the Fediverse on Cloudflare
Today we're announcing Wildebeest, an open-source, easy-to-deploy ActivityPub and Mastodon-compatible server built entirely on top of Cloudflare's Supercloud....
January 13, 2023 2:01 PM
CIO Week 2023 recap
Learn about all the new products, partnerships, and innovations Cloudflare announced during CIO Week to help organizations modernize their IT and security....
October 05, 2022 7:00 PM
Join our upcoming live roadshow series: ‘Zero Trust, Zero Nonsense’
Starting in a couple of weeks, and continuing through the end of the year, we’re hosting a series of Zero Trust Roadshows in various North American cities...
September 30, 2022 1:02 PM
Gateway + CASB: alphabetti spaghetti that spells better SaaS security
Now that Cloudflare CASB is Generally Available, let’s take a look at how users have been leveraging other Cloudflare Zero Trust products with CASB, starting with Gateway...
September 29, 2022 1:01 PM
The (hardware) key to making phishing defense seamless with Cloudflare Zero Trust and Yubico
Announcing a new collaboration with Yubico, to remove any barriers for organizations of any size to deploying hardware security keys....
September 29, 2022 1:00 PM
How Cloudflare implemented hardware keys with FIDO2 and Zero Trust to prevent phishing
Adopting a phishing resistant second factor, like a YubiKey with FIDO2, is the number one way to prevent phishing attacks. Cloudflare has used phishing resistant second factors only since February 2021, and these were the steps we took to accomplish that....
September 26, 2022 1:19 PM
Bringing Zero Trust to mobile network operators
Better together: 5G mobile networks and Cloudflare’s all-in-one SASE platform...
June 24, 2022 2:30 PM
Cloudflare One vs Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange: who is most feature complete? It’s not who you might expect
How does Cloudflare One compare to Zscaler's Trust Exchange. Read on to find out....