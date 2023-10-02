MORE POSTS
January 15, 2021 5:54 PM
Uganda's January 13, 2021 Internet Shut Down
Two days ago, through its communications regulator, Uganda's government ordered the "Suspension Of The Operation Of Internet Gateways" hours before the country's general election. This action was confirmed by several users and journalists who got access to the letter sent to Inte...
January 12, 2021 4:55 PM
Cloudflare Radar's 2020 Year In Review
Today we are launching a dedicated Year In Review page with interactive maps and charts where you can explore what changed on the Internet in 2020. Year In Review is part of Cloudflare Radar. ...
January 06, 2021 5:05 PM
Internet traffic disruption caused by the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville
On Christmas Day 2020, an apparent suicide bomb exploded in Nashville, TN. The explosion happened outside an AT&T network building on Second Avenue in Nashville at 1230 UTC....
December 11, 2018 10:50 AM
The truth about Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Something we all see and hear a lot about at this time of year are Black Friday (23 November this year) and Cyber Monday (26 November) - but just how important are these days on the Internet?...
August 19, 2018 5:00 PM
African traffic growth and predictions for the future
Looking back at our historical data, we realized how much the Internet and Cloudflare grew. With more than 150 data centers, 10 percent of web-based applications, customers everywhere around the world, from the tiny islands in the Pacific to the big metropolises....
September 30, 2016 7:56 PM
Rate Limiting: Live Demo
Cloudflare helps customers control their own traffic at the edge. One of two products that we introduced to empower customers to do so is Cloudflare Rate Limiting....
September 29, 2016 4:47 PM
Cloudflare Traffic Manager: The Details
Cloudflare's investment into building a large global network protects our customers from DDoS attacks, secures them with our Web Application Firewall and Universal SSL, as well as improving performance through our CDN and the many network-level optimizations we're constantly iter...
September 29, 2016 2:04 PM
Control your traffic at the edge with Cloudflare
Today, we're introducing two new Cloudflare Traffic products to give customers control over how Cloudflare’s edge network handles their traffic, allowing them to shape and direct it for their specific needs....
June 21, 2016 6:03 AM
A Post Mortem on this Morning's Incident
We would like to share more details with our customers and readers on the internet outages that occurred this morning and earlier in the week, and what we are doing to prevent these from happening again....
July 08, 2014 10:00 AM
ReplayLastGoal and CloudFlare: Fanning World Cup Flames
The World Cup is, at once, exhilarating and agonizing, and not just for those lucky souls in Rio or Manaus, folks working from home, or anyone else sitting happily in front of a TV....