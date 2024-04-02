MORE POSTS
November 18, 2022 2:00 PM
Improving Workers TypeScript support: accuracy, ergonomics and interoperability
Today, we’re excited to announce the next major release of Workers TypeScript definitions with a bunch of improvements, and the open-sourcing of the new automatic generation scripts....
November 18, 2022 2:00 PM
Doubling down on local development with Workers: Miniflare meets workerd
Today, we’re taking local development to the next level by releasing Miniflare 3, powered by the open-source workerd runtime, along with support for migrating existing dashboard projects and using real data locally....
November 15, 2022 2:00 PM
Get started with Cloudflare Workers with ready-made templates
Today, we’re excited to share a collection of ready-made templates to help you build your next application on Cloudflare Workers...
May 10, 2022 1:01 PM
Introducing Direct Uploads for Cloudflare Pages
Pages now supports direct uploads to give you more power to build and iterate how you want and with the tools you want...
May 09, 2022 1:00 PM
10 things I love about Wrangler v2.0
We are proud to announce that Wrangler goes public today for general usage, and can’t wait to see what people build with it...
November 16, 2021 1:59 PM
wrangler 2.0 — a new developer experience for Cloudflare Workers
We're excited to announce the second-generation of our developer tooling for Cloudflare Workers. It’s a new developer experience that’s out-of-the-box, lightning fast, and can even run Workers on a local machine. (Yes!)...
September 23, 2021 12:59 PM
Bringing OAuth 2.0 to Wrangler
In this blog, we will look into what the OAuth 2.0 protocol is, and how it can help improve the authorization process in the command-line interface tool Wrangler used to manage your Cloudflare Workers....
September 18, 2021 12:59 PM
Profiling Your Workers with Wrangler
To help measure performance of our customers’ Workers, we’re beginning to integrate with the Chrome DevTools protocol....
August 24, 2021 2:00 PM
Introducing logs from the dashboard for Cloudflare Workers
Many developers know the feeling: “It worked in the local testing suite, it worked in our staging environment, but… it’s broken in production?” Testing can reduce mistakes and debugging can help find them, but logs give us the tools to understand and improve what we are creating....
April 16, 2021 1:00 PM
Introducing workers.new, custom builds, and improved logging for Workers
In the spirit of quickly solving problems, we’re excited to launch three new improvements to the Workers experience, so you can take your next idea and ship it even faster....