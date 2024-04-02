You can now use your framework’s development server while accessing D1 databases, R2 object stores, AI models, and more. Iterate locally in milliseconds to build sophisticated web apps that run on Cloudflare ...

Today, we’re launching four improvements to Pages that bring functionality previously restricted to Workers, with the goal of unifying the development experience between the two. Support for monorepos, wrangler.toml, new additions to Next.js support and database integrations ...

We’re excited to announce improvements to Workers Tail that means it can now be enabled for Workers at any size and scale ...

We’re proud to announce the release of Wrangler v3 – the first version of Wrangler with local-by-default development, powered by Miniflare v3 and the open-source Workers `workerd` runtime. ...

Version 1 of Wrangler has served us well for years. But with a new major version to focus on, it’s time to say goodbye ...