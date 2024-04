Today, we’re excited to make a series of announcements, including Workers AI, Cloudflare’s inference platform becoming GA and support for fine-tuned models with LoRAs and one-click deploys from HuggingFace. Cloudflare Workers now supports the Python programming language, and more ...

Workers AI now supports fine-tuned models using LoRAs. But what is a LoRA and how does it work? In this post, we dive into fine-tuning, LoRAs and even some math to share the details of how it all works under the hood ...

The Workers AI and AI Gateway team recently collaborated closely with security researchers at Ben Gurion University regarding a report submitted through our Public Bug Bounty program. Through this process, we discovered and fully patched a vulnerability affecting all LLM providers. Here’s the story ...

Introducing AI Assistant for Security Analytics. Now it is easier than ever to get powerful insights about your web security. Use the new integrated natural language query interface to explore Security Analytics ...

On February 6th, 2024 we announced eight new models that we added to our catalog for text generation, classification, and code generation use cases. Today, we’re back with seventeen (17!) more models, focused on enabling new types of tasks and use cases with Workers AI ...