Zaraz launches new pricing
02/29/2024
The new Cloudflare Zaraz pricing makes Zaraz the most affordable way to load third-party tools on your website, starting with 1 million free events per month and all features unlocked...Continue reading »
02/29/2024
09/22/2022
Third party tools are the only thing you can’t control on your website, unless you use Managed Components with Cloudflare Zaraz...
08/03/2022
This is how Managed Components can be useful for you right now, if you manage a website or if you’re building third-party tools...
05/09/2022
Fixing third-party security issues and bloat takes collaborative work. We are open sourcing Managed Components, so everyone can use fast and secure third-parties, everywhere...