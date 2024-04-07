Developer Week 2024 wrap-up
04/08/2024
Developer Week 2024 has officially come to a close. Here’s a quick recap of the announcements and in-depth technical explorations that went out last week...Continue reading »
04/03/2024
Together, Cloudflare and Prisma make it easier than ever to deploy globally available apps with a focus on developer experience. To further that goal, Prisma ORM now natively supports Cloudflare Workers and D1 in Preview...
04/01/2024
D1, Cloudflare’s SQL database, is now generally available. With new support for 10GB databases, data export, and enhanced query debugging, we empower developers to build production-ready applications with D1 to meet all their relational SQL needs...
04/01/2024
We kick off the week with announcements that help developers build stateful applications on top of Cloudflare, including making D1, our SQL database and Hyperdrive, our database accelerating service, generally available...
01/31/2024
During Developer Week, we announced LangChain support for Cloudflare Workers. Since then, we’ve been working with the LangChain team on deeper integration of many tools across Cloudflare’s developer platform and are excited to share what we’ve been up to...
October 02, 2023 1:00 PM
Need a recap or refresher on all the big Birthday Week news this week? This recap has you covered...
September 28, 2023 1:00 PM
D1 is now in open beta, and the theme is “scale”: with higher per-database storage limits and the ability to create more databases, we’re unlocking the ability for developers to build production-scale applications on D1...
March 02, 2023 3:03 PM
In this blog post, I’m excited to show off some of the new tools in Cloudflare’s developer arsenal, D1 and Queues, to prototype and ship an internal tool for our SEO experts at Cloudflare....
February 08, 2023 7:00 PM
Today we're announcing Wildebeest, an open-source, easy-to-deploy ActivityPub and Mastodon-compatible server built entirely on top of Cloudflare's Supercloud....
November 18, 2022 9:13 PM
This week we made over 30 announcements, in case you missed any here’s a quick round-up. ...
November 16, 2022 2:01 PM
As we continue down the road to making D1 production ready, it wouldn’t be “the Cloudflare way” unless we stopped for feedback first. D1 is now in Open Alpha!...
November 16, 2022 2:00 PM
In this blog post, I'll show you how to use D1 to add comments to a static blog site. To do this, we'll construct a new D1 database and build a simple JSON API that allows the creation and retrieval of comments....
September 27, 2022 1:00 PM
Get an inside look on the D1 experience today, what the team is currently working on and what’s coming up! ...
September 21, 2022 1:45 PM
Custom Domains are now in Generally Available! Today we go through Part 1 in a series on building completely serverless applications on Cloudflare’s Developer Platform...