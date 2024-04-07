Developer Week 2024 has officially come to a close. Here’s a quick recap of the announcements and in-depth technical explorations that went out last week ...

Together, Cloudflare and Prisma make it easier than ever to deploy globally available apps with a focus on developer experience. To further that goal, Prisma ORM now natively supports Cloudflare Workers and D1 in Preview ...

D1, Cloudflare’s SQL database, is now generally available. With new support for 10GB databases, data export, and enhanced query debugging, we empower developers to build production-ready applications with D1 to meet all their relational SQL needs ...

We kick off the week with announcements that help developers build stateful applications on top of Cloudflare, including making D1, our SQL database and Hyperdrive, our database accelerating service, generally available ...

During Developer Week, we announced LangChain support for Cloudflare Workers. Since then, we’ve been working with the LangChain team on deeper integration of many tools across Cloudflare’s developer platform and are excited to share what we’ve been up to ...