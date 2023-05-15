Introducing Cursor: the Cloudflare AI Assistant
05/15/2023
Check out Cursor - our experimental AI assistant trained to answer questions about Cloudflare's Developer Platform!
We're excited to share two new Cloudflare ChatGPT plugins – the Cloudflare Radar plugin and the Cloudflare Docs plugin
05/12/2023
Announcing our new Quickstart example for building ChatGPT Plugins with Cloudflare Workers