There’s an important debate happening in Europe that could affect the future of the Internet. The European Commission is considering new rules for how networks connect to each other on the Internet. ...

Cloudflare's peering portal allows users to log in with existing PeeringDB credentials and request peering sessions with cloudflare direct from the portal ...

Last Monday evening — 12 November 2018 — Google and a number of other services experienced a 74 minute outage. Incidents like this only serve to demonstrate just how much frailty is involved in how packets get from one point on the Internet to another. ...

Cloudflare launches Peering Portal - Beta to allow network operators and hosting providers to explore transit savings, performance benefits and traffic Management opportunities for peering with Cloudflare or hosting a node ...

The North American Network Operators Group (NANOG) is the loci of modern Internet innovation and the day-to-day cumulative network-operational knowledge of thousands and thousands of network engineers. ...

