Today, we are thrilled to announce that Waiting Room now supports coverage of multiple hostname and path combinations with a single waiting room, giving customers more flexibility and offering broader site coverage without interruptions to end-user flows ...

We want to give you a behind the scenes look at how we have evolved the core mechanism of our product–namely, exactly how it kicks in to queue traffic in response to spikes ...

Today, we are thrilled to announce the launch of Waiting Room Analytics and tell you more about how we built this game-changing feature. Waiting Room Analytics provides insights into end-user experience and visualizations of your waiting room traffic ...

Waiting Room now offers customers more fine-tuned control over what traffic a waiting room covers. Queue only the traffic you want to with Bypass Waiting Room Rules, now available to all Enterprise customers with an Advanced Purchase of Waiting Room. ...

With Event Scheduling for Waiting Room, you can protect your servers from being overloaded during your event while delivering a user experience that is unique to the occasion and consistent with your brand ...