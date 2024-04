Cloudflare mitigates record-breaking 71 million request-per-second DDoS attack

02/13/2023

This was a weekend of record-breaking DDoS attacks. Over the weekend, Cloudflare detected and mitigated dozens of hyper-volumetric DDoS attacks. The majority of attacks peaked in the ballpark of 50-70 million requests per second (rps) with the largest exceeding 71 million rps ...