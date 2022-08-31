Freedom of Speech

MORE POSTS
February 27, 2019 1:00 PM
Out of the Clouds and into the weeds: Cloudflare’s approach to abuse in new products
In a blogpost yesterday, we addressed the principles we rely upon when faced with numerous and various requests to address the content of websites that use our services. ...
February 26, 2019 1:00 PM
Unpacking the Stack and Addressing Complaints about Content
Although we are focused on protecting and optimizing the operation of the Internet, Cloudflare is sometimes the target of complaints or criticism about the content of a very small percentage of the more than thirteen million websites that use our service....
January 02, 2019 10:11 PM
Sad start to the new year in the Democratic Republic of the Congo
The calendar has barely flipped to 2019 and already we’re seeing Internet disruptions. Today, Cloudflare can quantitatively confirm that Internet access has been shut down in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, information already reported by many press organisations....
January 22, 2018 11:16 AM
Large drop in traffic from the Democratic Republic of Congo
It is not uncommon for countries around the world to interrupt Internet access for political reasons or because of social unrest. We've seen this many times in the past (e.g. Gabon, Syria, Togo).
Today, it appears that Internet access in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been...
September 14, 2017 11:18 PM
Private Companies, Public Squares
Daphne Keller, Director, Stanford Center for Internet & Society, and Lee Rowland, Senior Staff Attorney, ACLU Speech, Privacy & Technology Project
Moderator: Matthew Prince, Co-Founder & CEO, Cloudflare...
August 16, 2017 10:29 PM
Why We Terminated Daily Stormer
Earlier today, Cloudflare terminated the account of the Daily Stormer. We've stopped proxying their traffic and stopped answering DNS requests for their sites. We've taken measures to ensure that they cannot sign up for Cloudflare's services ever again....
July 25, 2017 6:31 PM
Net Neutrality Day: Cloudflare + Fight for the Future
For Net Neutrality Day on July 12, Fight for the Future launched a Cloudflare App installable for websites all over the world. Sites with it installed saw as many as 178M page views prompting the users to write to their local congressional representative on the importance of Net ...
June 21, 2017 1:00 PM
When the Internet (Officially) Became the Public Square
Sometimes, well-intended efforts to prevent unacceptable behavior run into the reality of what it means to have an open and free society....
May 07, 2017 7:35 PM
Anonymity and Abuse Reports
Last Thursday, ProPublica published an article critiquing our handling of some abuse reports that we receive. Feedback from the article caused us to reevaluate how we handle abuse reports. As a result, we've decided to update our abuse reporting system....
August 17, 2015 3:15 PM
Ensuring the web is for everyone
This is the text of an internal email I sent at CloudFlare that we thought worth sharing more widely. I annotated it a bit with links that weren't in the original....