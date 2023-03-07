MORE POSTS
December 04, 2020 12:00 PM
Diversity and The Digital Divide: Thoughts From Tech Leaders
Leaders from across the tech industry and beyond recently joined us for Cloudflare’s Birthday Week, helping us celebrate Cloudflare’s 10th birthday. Many of them touched on the importance of diversity and making the Internet accessible to everyone....
August 01, 2020 11:00 AM
Commit to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Every Day
By way of this blog post, Hady Mendez shares her thoughts about where she thinks we go from here and how she believes we can truly embody Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) in our workplace....
July 24, 2020 11:00 AM
Diversity Welcome - A Latinx journey into Cloudflare
Cloudflare values diversity in our workforce and we are genuinely interested in recruiting as well as retaining under-represented groups and creating a collective learning environment for everyone....
March 07, 2020 2:00 PM
Why the 100th Anniversary of Women’s Right to Vote in the U.S. is Important to Celebrate on International Women’s Day
Yellow roses were worn by supporters of women's right to vote during the Women's Suffrage Movement in the early 20th century in the United States. The yellow rose became the symbol of victory in the movement and this week, across all of our offices, we celebrate the achievements ...
March 06, 2020 1:00 PM
International Women’s Day 2020: Building a Modern Security Team
When we started at Cloudflare in the summer of 2018, we joined a small security team intent on helping it grow quickly. Cloudflare was already a successful “unicorn” startup and its profile was changing fast, providing cyber security protection for millions of Internet-facing pro...
February 29, 2020 2:00 PM
Going Beyond Black History Month
Around this time of year in the United States, African-Americans are often tasked with explaining why we spend 28 (or in the case of leap year 29) days celebrating the contributions our ancestors made to this country....
February 10, 2020 6:18 PM
Vetflare, Cloudflare's Military Veteran Employee Group Launches
Veterans, people who have served in the military, are a vital element of a diverse workforce. We come in diverse shapes, sizes, colors, genders, and orientations. We bring diverse skillsets, experiences, and perspectives. ...
October 11, 2019 10:20 PM
What's it like to come out as LGBTQIA+ at work?
Today is the 31st Anniversary of National Coming Out Day. We wanted to highlight the importance of this day, share coming out resources, and publish some stories of what it's like to come out in the workplace....
March 12, 2019 2:59 PM
Employee resource groups aren't the answer, but they're a first step
Diversity and inclusion is a process. To achieve diversity and inclusion, it’s not enough to hire diverse candidates. Once hired, we must be welcomed by a safe and belonging culture, and our diverse perspectives must be honored by our coworkers....
February 04, 2019 6:00 PM
The Black Elephant in the Room
Cloudflare is starting a new cultural community in the workplace called Afroflare. Our Mission: To help build a better Global Afro-community at Cloudflare and beyond"
...