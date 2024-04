From identifying phishing attempts to protect applications and APIs, Cloudflare uses AI to improve the effectiveness of its security solutions to fight against new and more sophisticated attacks ...

E-commerce websites were targeted by a sophisticated Magecart attack, involving a hidden JavaScript code designed to secretly steal Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and credit card details from users ...

We recently shared an introduction to Cloudflare’s approach to MLOps, which provides a holistic overview of model training and deployment processes at Cloudflare. In this post, we will dig deeper into monitoring, and how we continuously evaluate the models that power Bot Management ...

Brand Protection's Logo Matching feature enables users to upload an image of the user’s logo or other brand image. The system scans URLs to discover matching logos and then presents the results for users to review ...

To help our team continue to innovate efficiently, our MLOps effort has collaborated with Cloudflare’s data scientists to implement the following best practices ...