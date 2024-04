Security considerations should be an integral part of software’s design, not an afterthought. Explore how Cloudflare adheres to CISA’s Secure by Design principles to shift the industry ...

February 17, 2024 marks the entry into force of a landmark piece of European Union (EU) legislation, affecting European users who create and disseminate online content as well as tech companies who act as “intermediaries” on the Internet ...

Last Thursday, on a clear, sunny morning in Waco, Texas, a jury returned a verdict after less than two hours of deliberation. The jury found that Cloudflare did not infringe the patent asserted against Cloudflare by patent trolls Sable IP and Sable Networks. ...

On Privacy Day 2024, we answer the EU Commission’s call for reflection on how the GDPR has been functioning by pointing out two ways in which the GDPR has been applied that actually may harm people’s privacy ...

A recent decision from the Higher Regional Court of Cologne in Germany marked important progress for Cloudflare and the Internet in pushing back against misguided attempts to address online copyright infringement through the DNS system ...

MORE POSTS

September 03, 2022 10:15 PM Blocking Kiwifarms We have blocked Kiwifarms. Visitors to any of the Kiwifarms sites that use any of Cloudflare's services will see a Cloudflare block page and a link to this post. ... By Matthew Prince Abuse , Legal