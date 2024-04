In 2024, more than 80 national elections are slated to occur, directly impacting approximately 4.2 billion individuals. At Cloudflare, we’re ready to support a range of players in the election space by providing security, performance, and reliability tools to help facilitate the democratic process ...

We want to ensure that all groups working to promote democracy around the world have the tools they need to stay secure online ...

We at Cloudflare are proud to be able to play a role in helping safeguard the integrity of the electoral process. Through our Impact programs, we provide cyber security products to help protect access to authoritative voting information and the security of sensitive voter data ...

What happens to the Internet traffic of a country when an important election happens. In Brazil, the first round of the Presidential elections brought a 10% decrease in Internet traffic, but the runoff on Sunday had a bigger: 21% drop ...

MORE POSTS

February 09, 2021 2:00 PM 2020 U.S. Election: Cybersecurity Analysis As we protect many entities in the election space, we have the ability to identify, learn and analyze attack trends targeted at these sites that provide authoritative election information. ... By Jocelyn Woolbright Election Security , Trends

October 21, 2020 1:00 PM The Cloudflare Radar 2020 Elections Dashboard We thought it was important to provide a view into how overall traffic to campaign and elections sites is trending as well as a view into the cyberattacks we're observing. To that end, today we're sharing data from our internal monitoring systems publicly through Cloudflare Radar ... By Matthew Prince Cloudflare Radar , Election Security