Get Started Free|Contact Sales|

The Cloudflare Blog

Subscribe to receive notifications of new posts:

Tech Talks

When TCP sockets refuse to die

09/20/2019

SYNTCPSpectrumTech Talks

We noticed something weird - the TCP sockets which we thought should have been closed - were lingering around. We realized we don't really understand when TCP sockets are supposed to time out! We naively thought enabling TCP keepalives would be enough... but it isn't!...

MORE POSTS