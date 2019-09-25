This is the text I used for a talk at artificial intelligence powered translation platform, Unbabel, in Lisbon on September 25, 2019. ...

We noticed something weird - the TCP sockets which we thought should have been closed - were lingering around. We realized we don't really understand when TCP sockets are supposed to time out! We naively thought enabling TCP keepalives would be enough... but it isn't! ...

In previous blog post we discussed how we use the TPROXY iptables module to power Cloudflare Spectrum. With TPROXY we solved a major technical issue on the server side, and we thought we might find another use for it on the client side of our product. ...

At Cloudflare we like Go. We use it in many in-house software projects as well as parts of bigger pipeline systems. But can we take Go to the next level and use it as a scripting language for our favourite operating system, Linux? ...

Compression is one of the most important tools CloudFlare has to accelerate website performance. Compressed content takes less time to transfer, and consequently reduces load times. ...

June 19, 2012 3:56 PM A note about Kerckhoff's Principle The other day I wrote a long post describing in detail how we used to and how we now store customer passwords. Some people were surprised that we were open about this. ... By John Graham-Cumming Tech Talks , Deep Dive , Salt