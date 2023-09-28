Re-introducing the Cloudflare Workers Playground
09/28/2023
Today, we’re excited to announce an updated Cloudflare Workers playground, where users can develop and test Workers before sharing or deploying them...Continue reading »
08/24/2023
You can now “star” up to 10 of the websites and applications you have on Cloudflare for quicker access...
08/03/2023
Today, we are very excited to announce the general availability of Cloudflare Zero Trust Integration with Datadog...
06/22/2023
The Cloudflare dashboard is a single page application that houses all of the UI for our wide portfolio of existing products, as well as the new features we're releasing every day...
04/06/2023
Protect against accidental additions of your domain, subdomain, or custom hostnames in other accounts with Zone Holds. Available by default for all enterprise customers...
March 18, 2023 5:00 PM
Revealing Account Security Analytics and Events, new eyes on your account in Cloudflare dashboard to give holistic visibility. No matter how many zones you manage, they are all there!...
March 14, 2023 1:00 PM
The Cloudflare App for Sumo Logic now supports Zero Trust logs for out of the box, ready-made security dashboards...
March 07, 2023 5:33 PM
The Zero Trust dashboard navigation will be getting a visual refresh on March 20, 2023. ...
December 21, 2022 2:00 PM
Today, we’re releasing DNS record comments and tags, making it easier to keep track of and manage DNS records of your domain...
September 30, 2022 1:00 PM
At Cloudflare, we believe the Internet should be accessible to everyone. And today, we’re happy to announce a more inclusive Cloudflare dashboard experience: adherence to the industry accessibility standards, including WCAG 2.1 AA and section 508 compliance....
September 29, 2022 1:00 PM
Role Based Access Controls are now available for every plan!...
September 28, 2022 1:00 PM
Today we’re proud to announce our beta release of quick search for the Cloudflare dashboard, our first ever cross-dashboard search tool to help you navigate our products and features....
May 18, 2022 12:59 PM
Back in December 2021, I joined Cloudflare as a Software Development Intern on the Partnerships team to help improve the experience that Partners have when using the platform...
September 29, 2021 12:59 PM
Dark mode is now available for the Cloudflare Dashboard in beta! From your user profile, you can configure the Cloudflare Dashboard in light mode, dark mode, or match it to your system settings....
August 24, 2021 2:00 PM
Many developers know the feeling: “It worked in the local testing suite, it worked in our staging environment, but… it’s broken in production?” Testing can reduce mistakes and debugging can help find them, but logs give us the tools to understand and improve what we are creating....