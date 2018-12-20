North America

Cloudflare is excited to announce the addition of ten new data centers across the United States, Bahrain, Russia, Vietnam, Pakistan and France (Reunion). ...

In an effort to conduct processes in a sustainable manner, we’ve reduced Cloudflare’s environmental impact by contracting to purchase regional renewable energy certificates, or “RECs,” to match 100% of the electricity used in our North American data centers as well as our U.S. offices. ...

When Cloudflare launched, three of the original five cities in our network were located in the United States. Since then, we have grown the breadth of the global network considerably to span 66 countries, and even added expanded the US footprint to twenty five locations. ...

Even as the luckiest amongst us across the US West Coast dashed off to Oregon to be closer to the solar eclipse path of totality, Cloudflare engineers were busy turning up our newest data center in Portland. ...

Cloudflare is excited to announce deployments in Detroit and San Diego, which are our 114th and 115th data centers respectively. They join Colombo, Sri Lanka and Cape Town, South Africa. ...

