North America

A Carbon Neutral North America

04/23/2018

CommunityData CenterNorth America

In an effort to conduct processes in a sustainable manner, we’ve reduced Cloudflare’s environmental impact by contracting to purchase regional renewable energy certificates, or “RECs,” to match 100% of the electricity used in our North American data centers as well as our U.S. offices....

