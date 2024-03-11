Security Week 2024 wrap up
03/11/2024
A summary of the blog posts and product announcements released during Security Week 2024...Continue reading »
03/11/2024
03/08/2024
With the combined power of Security Analytics + Log Explorer, security teams can analyze, investigate, and monitor for security attacks natively within Cloudflare, reducing time to resolution and overall cost of ownership for customers by eliminating the need to forward logs to third-party SIEMs...
03/08/2024
The new Email Security section on Cloudflare Radar provides insights into the latest trends around threats found in malicious email, sources of spam and malicious email, and the adoption of technologies designed to prevent abuse of email...
03/08/2024
Cloudflare Gateway, our secure web gateway (SWG), now supports the detection, logging, and filtering of network protocols using packet payloads without the need for inspection...
03/08/2024
Cloudflare is the fastest provider in 44% of networks around the world for 95th percentile connection time. Let’s dig into the data and talk about how we do it...
March 08, 2024 2:00 PM
This blog post will cover the new sources of “chaos” that have been added to LavaRand and how you can make use of that harnessed chaos in your next application...
March 08, 2024 2:00 PM
Our Security Center now houses Requests for Information (RFIs) and Priority Intelligence Requirements (PIRs). These features are available via API as well and Cloudforce One customers can start leveraging them today for enhanced security analysis...
March 08, 2024 2:00 PM
Discover the enhanced URL Scanner API: Now with direct access from the Security Center Investigate Portal, enjoy unlisted scans, multi-device screenshots, and seamless integration within the Cloudflare ecosystem...
March 07, 2024 2:02 PM
In 2024, more than 80 national elections are slated to occur, directly impacting approximately 4.2 billion individuals. At Cloudflare, we’re ready to support a range of players in the election space by providing security, performance, and reliability tools to help facilitate the ...
March 07, 2024 2:00 PM
Learn how to use Cloudflare Pages and Turnstile to deploy your website quickly and easily while protecting it from bots, without compromising user experience. Follow our tutorial here for a seamless integration...
March 07, 2024 2:00 PM
Today, we’re excited to announce that a free version of Cloudflare’s network flow monitoring product, Magic Network Monitoring, is now available to all Enterprise Customers...
March 07, 2024 2:00 PM
We're proud to introduce the Advanced DNS Protection system, a robust defense mechanism designed to protect against the most sophisticated DNS-based DDoS attacks...
March 07, 2024 2:00 PM
Announcing the General Availability of WAF Content Scanning, protecting your web applications and APIs from malware by scanning files in-transit...
March 07, 2024 2:00 PM
Protecting online privacy starts with knowing what cookies are used by your websites. Page Shield extends transparent monitoring to HTTP cookies, empowering security and compliance teams with an easy overview without the need for an external scanner, nor changing existing web app...
March 06, 2024 2:01 PM
Introducing Magic Cloud Networking, a new set of capabilities to visualize and automate cloud networks to give our customers secure, easy, and seamless connection to public cloud environments...