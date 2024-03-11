A summary of the blog posts and product announcements released during Security Week 2024 ...

With the combined power of Security Analytics + Log Explorer, security teams can analyze, investigate, and monitor for security attacks natively within Cloudflare, reducing time to resolution and overall cost of ownership for customers by eliminating the need to forward logs to third-party SIEMs ...

The new Email Security section on Cloudflare Radar provides insights into the latest trends around threats found in malicious email, sources of spam and malicious email, and the adoption of technologies designed to prevent abuse of email ...

Cloudflare Gateway, our secure web gateway (SWG), now supports the detection, logging, and filtering of network protocols using packet payloads without the need for inspection ...

Cloudflare is the fastest provider in 44% of networks around the world for 95th percentile connection time. Let’s dig into the data and talk about how we do it ...