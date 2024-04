With the combined power of Security Analytics + Log Explorer, security teams can analyze, investigate, and monitor for security attacks natively within Cloudflare, reducing time to resolution and overall cost of ownership for customers by eliminating the need to forward logs to third-party SIEMs ...

Introducing AI Assistant for Security Analytics. Now it is easier than ever to get powerful insights about your web security. Use the new integrated natural language query interface to explore Security Analytics ...

Cloudflare Analytics can now suggest rate limiting threshold based on historic traffic patterns. Rate Limiting also supports a throttle behavior ...

If you care about the performance of your website or APIs, it’s critical to understand why things are slow. Today we're introducing new analytics tools to help you understand what is contributing to "Time to First Byte" (TTFB) of Cloudflare and your origin ...

Today, we are thrilled to announce the launch of Waiting Room Analytics and tell you more about how we built this game-changing feature. Waiting Room Analytics provides insights into end-user experience and visualizations of your waiting room traffic ...

