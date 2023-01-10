Announcing Custom DLP profiles
01/10/2023
Cloudflare Data Loss Prevention now offers the ability to create custom detections....Continue reading »
09/20/2022
Data Loss Prevention is now available for Cloudflare contract customers, giving customers more options to protect their sensitive data...
06/24/2022
Find and fix shadow IT with Cloudflare’s Secure Web Gateway and API-driven Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB)...
06/20/2022
In-line Data Loss Prevention is launching in the Cloudflare platform. Customers will be able to scan traffic to identify and protect sensitive data...
03/24/2021
Today, we’re excited to announce that your team can use Cloudflare’s network to build Zero Trust controls over the data in your enterprise - wherever it lives and however it moves....
May 29, 2020 11:00 AM
Automatically export DNS query logs from Cloudflare Gateway to your SIEM....