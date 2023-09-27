Engineers from Cloudflare and Vercel have published a specification of the connect() sockets API for review by the community, along with a Node.js compatible implementation of connect() that developers can start using today ...

We are constantly monitoring and optimizing the performance and resource utilization of our systems. Recently, we noticed that some of our TCP sessions were allocating more memory than expected. This blog post describes in detail the root cause of the problem and shows the test results of a solution ...

Today, we are excited to announce a new API in Cloudflare Workers for creating outbound TCP sockets, making it possible to connect directly to databases and any TCP-based service from Workers ...

In this blog post I'll share my journey deep into the Linux networking stack, trying to understand the memory and window management of the receiving side of a TCP connection ...

