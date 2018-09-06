EU Copyright Vote: A Critical Juncture for the Open Internet
09/10/2018
Back in June, we blogged about the draft EU copyright proposal which is currently making its way through the legislative process in Brussels. ...Continue reading »
09/10/2018
12/12/2017
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has scheduled a vote to kill its net neutrality rules this Thursday, December 14th. ...
07/25/2017
For Net Neutrality Day on July 12, Fight for the Future launched a Cloudflare App installable for websites all over the world. Sites with it installed saw as many as 178M page views prompting the users to write to their local congressional representative on the importance of Net Neutrality....
07/09/2017
We at Cloudflare strongly believe in network neutrality, the principle that networks should not discriminate against content that passes through them. ...
03/24/2017
Today, the U.S. Senate voted narrowly to undo certain regulations governing broadband providers, put in place during the Obama administration, that would have required Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to obtain approval from their customers before sharing information....
June 19, 2015 2:28 AM
This month, CloudFlare and EFF pushed back against major music labels’ latest strategy to force Internet infrastructure companies like CloudFlare to become trademark and copyright enforcers, by challenging a broad court order that the labels obtained in secret....
February 27, 2015 12:14 AM
Today the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted to extend the rules that previously regulated the telephone industry to now regulate Internet Service Providers (ISPs)....
January 17, 2014 9:00 AM
CloudFlare is a strong supporter of a free and open Internet. We believe in both fair and free markets and effective regulation to achieve that goal. That is why we read the recent United States Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit’s opinion in Verizon v. FCC with great interest....