In Q2, Cloudflare released several products which enable a better Internet “end-to-end” — from the mobile client to host infrastructure. Now, anyone from an individual developer to large companies and governments, can control, secure, and accelerate their applications from “perimeter” to “host.” ...

Rocket Loader is in the news again. One of Cloudflare's earliest web performance products has been re-engineered for contemporary browsers and Web standards. It controls the load and execution of your JavaScript, ensuring useful, meaningful page content is unblocked and displayed sooner. ...

Today we’re excited to announce the official GA of Rocket Loader, our JavaScript optimisation feature that will prioritise getting your content in front of your visitors faster than ever before with improved Mobile device support. ...

We improved the Lighthouse and time-to-first-meaningful-paint scores of two of our web optimisation products: Mirage and Rocket Loader! Combined, these products speed up around 1.2 billion web-pages a week. ...

The holiday season is approaching, and everyone is thinking about gifts for their friends and family. As people increasingly shop online, this means huge spikes in traffic for web sites---especially ecommerce sites. ...

MORE POSTS

June 15, 2012 9:43 AM Introducing SPDY In 2009, Google began work on a new network protocol to make web pages faster. Dubbed SPDY (pronounced "speedy"), the protocol is designed to solve many of the bottlenecks that slow HTTP down. Beginning today, we're rolling out a beta of SPDY to CloudFlare customers. ... By Matthew Prince TLS , Rocket Loader , spdy , HTTPS , Security

June 09, 2011 10:59 PM How CloudFlare Rocket Loader Redefines the Modern CDN At CloudFlare, we built our own CDN from the ground up. We used the latest technologies like solid state drives for screaming I/O and Anycast routing and geo load balancing to make it as fast and efficient as possible. ... By Matthew Prince Cache , Rocket Loader , spdy