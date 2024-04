Let’s Encrypt’s cross-signed chain will be expiring in September. This will affect legacy devices with outdated trust stores (Android versions 7.1.1 or older). To prevent this change from impacting customers, Cloudflare will shift Let’s Encrypt certificates upon renewal to use a different CA ...

This post illustrates some of the Linux Kernel features, which are helping us to keep our production systems more secure. We will deep dive into how they work and why you may consider enabling them as well ...

This is our story of what we learned about the connect() implementation for TCP in Linux. Both its strong and weak points. How connect() latency changes under pressure, and how to open connection so that the syscall latency is deterministic and time-bound ...

This is what Cloudflare has been able to do so far with OpenBMC with respect to our GPU-equipped servers ...

The initial posts are dedicated to the x86 architecture. Since then, the fleet of our working machines has expanded to include a large and growing number of ARM CPUs. This time we’ll repeat this exercise for the aarch64 architecture. ...

MORE POSTS

October 06, 2023 1:05 PM Virtual networking 101: bridging the gap to understanding TAP Tap devices were historically used for VPN clients. Using them for virtual machines is essentially reversing their original purpose - from traffic sinks to traffic sources. In the article I explore the intricacies of tap devices, covering topics like offloads, segmentation, and m ... By Marek Majkowski Deep Dive

May 25, 2023 3:31 PM Unbounded memory usage by TCP for receive buffers, and how we fixed it We are constantly monitoring and optimizing the performance and resource utilization of our systems. Recently, we noticed that some of our TCP sessions were allocating more memory than expected. This blog post describes in detail the root cause of the problem and shows the test r ... By Mike Freemon TCP , Deep Dive

May 18, 2023 1:00 PM Building Cloudflare on Cloudflare Cloudflare was originally built as native services, but we’re building more and more of it on Cloudflare itself. This post describes how and why we’re doing this. ... By Richard Boulton Developer Week , Developers , Deep Dive

April 19, 2023 1:00 PM DDR4 memory organization and how it affects memory bandwidth In this blog, we will study the concepts of memory rank and organization, and how memory rank and organization affect the memory bandwidth performance by reviewing some benchmarking test results ... By Xiaomin Shen Hardware , Deep Dive

March 20, 2023 1:00 PM The quantum state of a TCP port If I navigate to https://blog.cloudflare.com/, my browser will connect to a remote TCP address from the local IP address assigned to my machine, and a randomly chosen local TCP port. What happens if I then decide to head to another site? ... By Jakub Sitnicki Kernel , Linux , Deep Dive