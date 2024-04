Today we're excited to announce Traffic Anomalies notifications, which proactively alert you when your Internet property is seeing an unexpected change in traffic patterns ...

Cloudflare Radar now displays country and ASN traffic anomalies in the Outage Center as they are detected, as well as publishing anomaly information via API. We are also launching Radar notifications, enabling users to subscribe to notifications about traffic anomalies ...

Today we are excited to announce thresholds for our Security Event Alerts: a new and improved way of detecting anomalous spikes of security events on your Internet properties. By introducing a threshold, we are able to make alerts more accurate and only notify you when it truly matters ...

Durable Object alarms let you call a function at a defined point in the future, unlocking deeper use-cases for Durable Objects like reliable queuing ...

We are thrilled to announce Health Checks availability within Cloudflare’s centralized Notification tab, available to all Pro, Business, and Enterprise customers. Now, you can get critical alerts on the health of your origin without checking your inbox! ...

December 11, 2021 1:59 PM What’s new with Notifications? We know that notifications are incredibly important to our customers. Cloudflare sits in between your Internet property and the rest of the world. When something goes wrong, you want to know right away because it could have a huge impact on your end users. ... By Natasha Wissmann CIO Week , Notifications , Email