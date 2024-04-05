Post Mortem

MORE POSTS
August 02, 2023 1:05 PM
Hardening Workers KV
A deep dive into the recent incidents relating to Workers KV, and how we’re going to fix them...
July 11, 2023 8:48 AM
Connection errors in Asia Pacific region on July 9, 2023
On July 9, 2023, users in the Asia Pacific region experienced connection errors due to origin DNS resolution failures to .com and .net TLD nameservers...
January 25, 2023 3:47 AM
Cloudflare incident on January 24, 2023
Several Cloudflare services became unavailable for 121 minutes on January 24th, 2023 due to an error releasing code that manages service tokens. The incident degraded a wide range of Cloudflare products...
October 26, 2022 3:02 AM
Partial Cloudflare outage on October 25, 2022
Today, a change to our Tiered Cache system caused some requests to fail for users with status code 530...
August 09, 2022 3:56 PM
The mechanics of a sophisticated phishing scam and how we stopped it
Yesterday, August 8, 2022, Twilio shared that they’d been compromised by a targeted phishing attack. Around the same time as Twilio was attacked, we saw an attack with very similar characteristics also targeting Cloudflare’s employees...
June 21, 2022 12:38 PM
Cloudflare outage on June 21, 2022
Today, June 21, 2022, Cloudflare suffered an outage that affected traffic in 19 of our data centers...
April 05, 2022 12:57 PM
PIPEFAIL: How a missing shell option slowed Cloudflare down
This post tells the story of how a missing shell option called “pipefail” slowed Cloudflare down....
March 22, 2022 4:57 PM
Cloudflare’s investigation of the January 2022 Okta compromise
Today at 03:30 UTC we learnt of a compromise of Okta. We use Okta internally for employee identity as part of our authentication stack. We have investigated this compromise carefully and do not believe we have been compromised as a result...
January 26, 2022 6:34 PM
Incorrect proxying of 24 hostnames on January 24, 2022
On January 24, 2022, as a result of an internal product migration, 24 hostnames (including www.cloudflare.com) that were actively proxied through the Cloudflare global network were mistakenly redirected to the wrong origin...
November 27, 2020 12:00 PM
A Byzantine failure in the real world
When we review design documents at Cloudflare, we are always on the lookout for Single Points of Failure (SPOFs). In this post, we present a timeline of a real-world incident, and how an interesting failure mode known as a Byzantine fault played a role in a cascading series of ev...