Post Mortem

Just four months after a complete power outage at a critical data center we were hit with the exact same scenario. Here’s how we did this time, and what’s next ...

Beginning on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 11:43 UTC Cloudflare's control plane and analytics services experienced an outage. Here are the details ...

Multiple Cloudflare services were unavailable for 37 minutes on October 30, 2023, due to the misconfiguration of a deployment tool used by Workers KV. ...

On Wednesday, October 18, 2023, we discovered attacks on our system that we were able to trace back to Okta. We have verified that no Cloudflare customer information or systems were impacted by this event because of our rapid response. ...

On 4 October 2023, Cloudflare experienced DNS resolution problems. Some users may have received SERVFAIL DNS responses to valid queries. In this blog, we’re going to talk about what the failure was, why it occurred, and what we’re doing to make sure this doesn’t happen again ...

