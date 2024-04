Today, we are excited to announce that Cloudflare One now offers Data Loss Prevention (DLP) detections for Microsoft Purview Information Protection labels. Simply integrate with your Microsoft account, retrieve your labels, and build rules to guide the movement of your labeled data ...

As CIOs navigate the complexities of stitching together multiple solutions, we are extending our collaboration with Microsoft to create one of the best Zero Trust solutions available. ...

Cloudflare integrates with Microsoft Intune and combines the power of Cloudflare’s expansive network and Zero Trust suite with Endpoint Manager ...

Cloudflare and Microsoft Azure Active Directory have partnered to provide an integration specifically for web applications using Azure Active Directory B2C ...

MORE POSTS