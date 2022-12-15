Routing Security

Helping build a safer Internet by measuring BGP RPKI Route Origin Validation
12/16/2022
Is BGP safe yet? If the question needs asking, then it isn't. But how far the Internet is from this goal is what we set out to answer....Continue reading »
12/16/2022
Is BGP safe yet? If the question needs asking, then it isn't. But how far the Internet is from this goal is what we set out to answer....Continue reading »
11/23/2022
In this blog post, we will introduce our new system designed to detect route leaks and its integration on Cloudflare Radar and its public API....