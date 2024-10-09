The fall and rise of TikTok (traffic)
2025-01-21
2025-01-21
2025-01-19
On January 19, 2025, ByteDance shut down access to TikTok and other owned/operated apps for US users, causing an 85% traffic plunge and a rapid shift to alternatives like RedNote....