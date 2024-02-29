polyfill.io now available on cdnjs: reduce your supply chain risk
02/29/2024
Polyfill.io is now available on cdnjs to reduce the risk of supply chain attacks. Replace your polyfill.io links today for a seamless experience...Continue reading »
02/29/2024
Polyfill.io is now available on cdnjs to reduce the risk of supply chain attacks. Replace your polyfill.io links today for a seamless experience...Continue reading »
10/13/2021
Real world experiments for evaluating connection coalescing effects....
07/24/2021
Recently, a RCE vulnerability in the way cdnjs’ backend is automatically keeping web resources up to date has been disclosed. Read about how Cloudflare handled the security incident and what will prevent similar exploits in the future....
09/10/2020
Cloudflare powers cdnjs, an open-source project that delivers popular JavaScript libraries to over 11% of websites. Today, we are excited to announce its migration to a serverless infrastructure using Cloudflare Workers and its distributed key-value store Workers KV!...
01/27/2020
An analysis, based on CDNJS data, of when and if JavaScript libraries are updated after being installed onto websites....
December 19, 2019 7:30 PM
CDNJS powers over 10% of the web. A month ago it needed our help, now it needs yours....
December 12, 2012 6:35 PM
More than a year ago, Ryan Kirkman and Thomas Davis approached us about a project they were working on. Dubbed CDNJS, the project had a noble goal: make the world's Javascript resources load as fast as possible....
June 16, 2011 11:14 PM
To demonstrate the utility of this open-source repository, today's CloudFlare App is CDNJS Selections, where a click installs the selected JavaScript libraries on your site....
June 16, 2011 8:43 PM
If you're using a Javascript library, the ideal case is that your visitors arrive on your site with it already stored in their browser's cache. The more sites that use the same URL to reference the library, the more likely it is that it will be cached even for first-time visitors...