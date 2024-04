On October 13, 2023, Cloudflare’s Cloudforce One Threat Operations Team became aware of a malicious Google Android application impersonating the real-time rocket alert app, Red Alert, which provides real-time rocket alerts for Israeli citizens ...

In order to breach trust and trick unsuspecting victims, threat actors overwhelmingly use topical events as lures. The news about what happened at Silicon Valley Bank is the latest event to watch out for and stay vigilant against opportunistic phishing campaigns using SVB as the lure ...

Today, we’re making the job of application security teams easier, by providing a content scanning engine integrated with our Web Application Firewall (WAF), so that malicious files being uploaded by end users, never reach origin servers in the first place ...

Once the acquisition of Area 1 closes, we plan to give all paid self-serve plans access to their email security technology at no additional charge ...

The practice of HTTPS interception continues to be commonplace on the Internet. This blog post discusses types of monster-in-the-middle devices and software, and how to detect them. ...

September 08, 2018 3:00 PM Website Security Myths Some conversations are easy; some are difficult. Some are harmonious and some are laborious. But when it comes to website security, the conversation is confusing. Every organisation agrees, in theory, that their websites need to be secure. ... By Naveen Singh Security , Attacks , Malware

July 13, 2012 9:47 PM Thoughts on Abuse One of the behind the scenes topics we think about a lot at CloudFlare is how to handle abuse of our network. I realized that we hadn't exposed our thoughts on this clearly enough. In the next few days, we'll be making some minor updates to our Terms of Service. ... By Matthew Prince Malware , Abuse

July 20, 2011 6:12 PM Breaking the Cycle of Malware Google did something terrific yesterday. They began notifying users with a certain kind of malware running on their PCs that they had a problem and linked them to tools to help clean it up. While it is currently limited, we think this is an important step by Google. ... By Matthew Prince Malware , Google , Attacks

June 28, 2011 3:38 AM App #15 - GlobalSign HackAlert Malware Detection Your website security comes in many layers, against many threats. But how do you know if your site has a problem? Once you know, how do you solve the problem, to protect your customers and your reputation? ... By John Roberts Malware , Cloudflare Apps , Monitoring