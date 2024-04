2024 started with a bang. Cloudflare’s autonomous systems mitigated over 4.5 million DDoS attacks in the first quarter of the year — a 50% increase compared to the previous year. Read the full coverage ...

In 2023, Cloudflare mitigated 35.7 million malicious requests that targeted Jewish and Holocaust educational websites. Today more than ever, it’s important to ensure these websites are protected and available ...

Welcome to the sixteenth edition of Cloudflare’s DDoS Threat Report. This edition covers DDoS trends and key findings for the fourth and final quarter of the year 2023, complete with a review of major trends throughout the year ...

How significant are Cyber Week days on the Internet? Is it a global phenomenon? Does e-commerce interest peak on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, and are attacks increasing during this time? These questions are important to retailers and stakeholders around the world. ...

Offline for turkey time: Which US states logged off on Thanksgiving Day? Is there a difference between coastal and central states? Do hackers take a Thanksgiving break? Are food delivery services gaining or losing traffic? We answer those questions and more ...