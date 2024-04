Cloudflare Radar now displays country and ASN traffic anomalies in the Outage Center as they are detected, as well as publishing anomaly information via API. We are also launching Radar notifications, enabling users to subscribe to notifications about traffic anomalies ...

BGP origin hijacks allow attackers to intercept, monitor, redirect, or drop traffic destined for the victim's networks. We explain how Cloudflare built its BGP hijack detection system, from its design and implementation to its integration on Cloudflare Radar ...

Is BGP safe yet? If the question needs asking, then it isn't. But how far the Internet is from this goal is what we set out to answer. ...

Routing on the Internet follows a few basic principles. Unfortunately not everything on the Internet is created equal, and prepending can do more harm than good. In this blog post we’ll talk about the problems that prepending aims to solve, and some alternative solutions ...

In this blog post, we will introduce our new system designed to detect route leaks and its integration on Cloudflare Radar and its public API. ...

March 03, 2020 2:00 PM RPKI and the RTR protocol Today’s Internet requires stronger protection within its core routing system and as we have already said: it's high time to stop BGP route leaks and hijacks by deploying operationally-excellent RPKI! ... By Martin J Levy BGP , RPKI