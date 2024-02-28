MORE POSTS
February 22, 2019 7:42 PM
Cloudflare Registrar at three months
Starting today, we’re excited to make Cloudflare Registrar available to all of our customers. As part of this announcement, we’d like to share some insights and data about domain registration that we learned during the early access period....
January 16, 2019 5:01 PM
One-Click DNSSEC with Cloudflare Registrar
When you launch your domain to the world, you rely on the Domain Name System (DNS) to direct your users to the address for your site. However, DNS cannot guarantee that your visitors reach your content because DNS, in its basic form, lacks authentication....
September 18, 2018 1:00 PM
Expanding DNSSEC Adoption
Cloudflare first started talking about DNSSEC in 2014 and at the time, Nick Sullivan wrote: “DNSSEC is a valuable tool for improving the trust and integrity of DNS, the backbone of the modern Internet.”...
September 17, 2018 1:02 PM
End-to-End Integrity with IPFS
This post describes how to use Cloudflare’s IPFS gateway to set up a website which is end-to-end secure, while maintaining the performance and reliability benefits of being served from Cloudflare’s edge network....
September 17, 2018 1:01 PM
Cloudflare goes InterPlanetary - Introducing Cloudflare’s IPFS Gateway
Today we’re excited to introduce Cloudflare’s IPFS Gateway, an easy way to access content from the the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) that doesn’t require installing and running any special software on your computer....
August 06, 2018 4:45 PM
Additional Record Types Available with Cloudflare DNS
Cloudflare recently updated the authoritative DNS service to support nine new record types. Since these records are less commonly used than what we previously supported, we thought it would be a good idea to do a brief explanation of each record type and how it is used....
February 06, 2018 10:33 PM
It’s Hard To Change The Keys To The Internet And It Involves Destroying HSM’s
The root of the DNS tree has been using DNSSEC to protect the zone content since 2010. DNSSEC is simply a mechanism to provide cryptographic signatures alongside DNS records that can be validated, i.e. prove the answer is correct and has not been tampered with. ...
August 18, 2017 5:40 PM
Broken packets: IP fragmentation is flawed
As opposed to the public telephone network, the internet has a Packet Switched design. But just how big can these packets be?...
April 12, 2017 3:06 PM
Changing Internet Standards to Build A Secure Internet
We’ve been working with registrars and registries in the IETF on making DNSSEC easier for domain owners, and over the next two weeks we’ll be starting out by enabling DNSSEC automatically for .dk domains....
June 24, 2016 4:31 PM
Economical With The Truth: Making DNSSEC Answers Cheap
We launched DNSSEC late last year and are already signing 56.9 billion DNS record sets per day. At this scale, we care a great deal about compute cost....