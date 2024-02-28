Cloudflare recently fixed two critical DNSSEC vulnerabilities: CVE-2023-50387 and CVE-2023-50868. Both of these vulnerabilities can exhaust computational resources of validating DNS resolvers. These vulnerabilities do not affect our Authoritative DNS or DNS firewall products ...

On July 9, 2023, users in the Asia Pacific region experienced connection errors due to origin DNS resolution failures to .com and .net TLD nameservers ...

BGP leaks and leaks and hijacks have been accepted as an unavoidable part of the Internet for far too long. Today, we are releasing isBGPSafeYet.com, a website to track deployments and filtering of invalid routes by the major networks. ...

Ladies and gentlemen, I would like you to welcome the new shiny RFC8482, which effectively deprecates DNS ANY query type. DNS ANY was a "meta-query" - think about it as a similar thing to the common A, AAAA, MX or SRV query types, but unlike these it wasn't a real query type - it was special. ...

February 22, 2019 7:42 PM Cloudflare Registrar at three months Starting today, we’re excited to make Cloudflare Registrar available to all of our customers. As part of this announcement, we’d like to share some insights and data about domain registration that we learned during the early access period. ... By Sam Rhea Registrar , Product News , DNSSEC , Security