We're excited to introduce Steve Bray as Cloudflare's new Head of Australia and New Zealand, as we continue to build and grow our customers, partners, and team in the region ...

Building a world class network isn’t always easy, otherwise everyone would do it. I wanted to share with you some of the challenges that we’ve faced and how we’ve gone about overcoming them to become a leader for network performance in Indonesia. ...

I am excited to announce that as of November 1, I have joined Cloudflare as Country Manager of South Korea to help build a better Internet and to expand Cloudflare’s growing customer, partner, and local teams in Korea. ...

With Regional Services, we are thrilled to expand our coverage to these countries in Asia Pacific, allowing more customers to use Cloudflare by giving them precise control over which parts of the Cloudflare network are able to perform advanced functions ...

MORE POSTS

September 24, 2020 10:59 PM A Year Later: Reflections on the ANZ Security Landscape It’s been one year since I joined Cloudflare as Head of Australia and New Zealand. Our team has been even more humbled by our mission to help build a better Internet and help organisations face the increased security threats COVID-19 has triggered. ... By Raymond Maisano APJC , Life at Cloudflare