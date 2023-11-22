Steve Bray: Why I joined Cloudflare
11/27/2023
We're excited to introduce Steve Bray as Cloudflare's new Head of Australia and New Zealand, as we continue to build and grow our customers, partners, and team in the region...Continue reading »
03/10/2023
Building a world class network isn’t always easy, otherwise everyone would do it. I wanted to share with you some of the challenges that we’ve faced and how we’ve gone about overcoming them to become a leader for network performance in Indonesia....
12/08/2022
I am excited to announce that as of November 1, I have joined Cloudflare as Country Manager of South Korea to help build a better Internet and to expand Cloudflare’s growing customer, partner, and local teams in Korea....
09/22/2022
With Regional Services, we are thrilled to expand our coverage to these countries in Asia Pacific, allowing more customers to use Cloudflare by giving them precise control over which parts of the Cloudflare network are able to perform advanced functions...
07/25/2022
Cloudflare Deployment in Guam - Delivering a Better Internet for Faraway Pacific Ocean Archipelagos Residents...
June 13, 2022 12:00 AM
Cloudflare Japan is making a few important changes to our employee benefits...
May 20, 2022 1:00 AM
When I considered joining Cloudflare, I recall consistently reading the message around “Helping to Build a Better Internet”. At first those words didn’t connect with me, but they sounded like an important mission....
January 19, 2022 1:00 AM
I’m excited to announce that I recently joined Cloudflare in Japan as Vice-President and Managing Director, to help build and expand our customer, partner base, and presence in Japan...
November 09, 2021 1:00 AM
I am excited to announce that I have joined Cloudflare as the Head of Southeast Asia and Korea (SEAK) region to help build a better Internet and to expand Cloudflare’s growing customer, partner and local teams across all the countries in SEAK....
July 05, 2021 1:00 PM
In the United States, May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. This year, we wanted to celebrate this occasion in a more inclusive and comprehensive way, which is why we called our celebration APAC Heritage Month....
April 08, 2021 1:00 AM
I’m excited to announce that on March 1st, I joined Cloudflare as Vice President and GM, Asia Pacific (including Japan and Greater China) to help build and expand Cloudflare’s growing customer and partner base and presence in the region....
September 24, 2020 10:59 PM
It’s been one year since I joined Cloudflare as Head of Australia and New Zealand. Our team has been even more humbled by our mission to help build a better Internet and help organisations face the increased security threats COVID-19 has triggered....
July 25, 2020 12:00 PM
I was inspired to write about my first year in Cloudflare, because John, our CTO, encouraged more women to write for our Cloudflare blog after reviewing our blogging statistics and found out that more men than women blog for Cloudflare....
July 20, 2020 1:50 AM
I’m excited to say that I’ve recently joined the Cloudflare team as Head of Japan. Cloudflare has had a presence in Japan for a while now, not only with its network spanning the country, but also with many Japanese customers and partners which I’m now looking forward to growing w...
January 04, 2020 5:00 PM
We have some exciting news to ring in the new decade: Cloudflare’s global network has expanded to 200 cities across 90+ countries....