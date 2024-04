Today, we’re excited to announce that a free version of Cloudflare’s network flow monitoring product, Magic Network Monitoring, is now available to all Enterprise Customers ...

Introducing Magic Cloud Networking, a new set of capabilities to visualize and automate cloud networks to give our customers secure, easy, and seamless connection to public cloud environments ...

The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) recently issued an Emergency Directive due to the Ivanti Connect Secure and Policy Secure vulnerabilities. In this blog, we discuss the threat actor tactics exploiting these vulnerabilities ...

Cloudflare One is introducing user risk scoring, a new set of capabilities to detect risk based on user behavior, so that you can improve security posture across your organization ...

Today, we are announcing a series of updates to our SASE platform, Cloudflare One, that further the promise of a single-vendor SASE architecture ...